Thiruvallur Minor Girl Rape Case: Assam Youth Held, Interrogation On

After his arrest at Sulurpet railway station, he was taken to the Arambakkam police station, where an intensive investigation has been conducted since Friday night.

A CCTV grab of the accused.
A CCTV grab of the accused.
Thiruvallur: The police on Friday arrested a man from Assam in connection with the rape of a minor girl in Arambakkam of Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur district. The accused was seen loitering at Sulurpet railway station wearing the same clothes as the man on the day the girl was sexually assaulted.

Subsequently, the victim also identified him as the one who had sexually assaulted her. He was taken to the Arambakkam police station, where an intensive investigation has been conducted since last night. Northern Zone IG Asra Garg and Tiruvallur Superintendent of Police Vegananda Shukla have also interrogated him in person.

"The person arrested from Sulurpet railway station in the Arambakkam girl rape case hails from Assam. Full details will be revealed only after the investigation, which is ongoing. If he does not cooperate, we will decide on taking him into police custody for further questioning," Garg said.

The eight-year-old girl was abducted and sexually assaulted by a person while she was heading to her grandmother's house on July 12. Based on the complaint filed by her parents, Tiruvallur SP Vivekananda Shukla ordered the formation of 15 special teams to arrest the culprit. The police have been engaged in an intensive search operation for over 14 days based on the CCTV footage.

The photograph of the accused was also put up at public places along with the announcement of a Rs 5 lakh reward for anyone who provides information about him.

