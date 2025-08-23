Thirteen OGWs Arrested In Jammu Kashmir, Agencies Call It 'Major Breakthrough'

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Security agencies engaged in counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday claimed to have arrested 13 Over Ground Workers (OGWs) from different places in the region recently. They termed the action a “major blow” to the terror organisations and their supporters. These arrests were made from four different districts of J&K, including Pulwama, Bandipora, Anantnag and Handwara, officials said.

As per statistics, two OGWs were arrested by the security agencies from Pulwama in the last one and a half months, followed by five from Bandipora, three from Anantnag and three from Handwara. “They (OGWs) were not only providing logistics support to the terrorists but also assisting them to shift their bases from one place to another,” said a senior security official.

Investigation revealed that besides providing logistical support, food, shelter and money, the overground workers and sympathisers were also involved in guiding the terrorists through the difficult terrains of Jammu province to ensure their safe passage.

The official claimed that the three dreaded terrorists who were involved in the massacre of innocent civilians at Pahalgam in April were also helped by the OGWs. “It was because of the support and assistance provided by the OGWs that the slain terrorists were able to hide from the security agencies for several months,” the official said.

During the process of investigation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had picked up and interrogated more than 30 overground workers associated with different Pakistan-backed terrorist organisations active in Jammu & Kashmir.

The NIA investigation had found that the involvement of the OGWs led the local terror module operating in south Kashmir to be involved in the Pahalgam attack. In several previous terror attacks in J&K, the OGWs were found to be involved by the security agencies. “Apart from providing logistic support, the OGWs also conduct surveys of targeted areas for the terrorist organisation,” another official said.

In a ground survey conducted by the multi-layer security agencies over the issue of the presence of foreign terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir, it was found that OGWs and terror associates living in border areas are facilitating the infiltration of the terrorists.

Based on the survey, the security agencies have identified places like Kathua, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar, Reasi, Rajouri, Poonch, and some parts of the Kashmir Valley where the terrorists mainly associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed are taking shelter.

According to an estimate conducted by the security agencies, there are 115 terrorists presently active in J&K, out of which only 18 are local. Based on information regarding infiltration of active terrorists into Indian territory from across the border, the NIA carried out multiple searches across Jammu in the recent past.

The raids were conducted in 12 locations in Jammu, including the premises of alleged terrorist sympathisers. “Among the premises which were raided include the homes of overground workers (OGWs) linked to the newly formed offshoots and affiliates of banned terrorist organisations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM),” a senior NIA official said.

Talking over the issue, renowned security expert Brigadier BK Khanna said that it’s a tough challenge for the security agencies to identify the OGWs. “Anybody can be an OGW of the terror organisations. As they don’t have any specific identity, locating an OGW is a challenging task,” said Brigadier Khanna.

The involvement of such workers associated with the terror organisation becomes more dangerous because they not only provide logistics support but also help the terrorists to hide after conducting any terror attacks, said Khanna.