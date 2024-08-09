Make 'Har Ghar Tiranga' a Memorable Mass Movement, Says PM Modi as Third Edition of Campaign Kickstarts From Aug 9

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked people to make the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign a memorable mass movement. He also replaced his profile picture with the national flag and urged them to do the same.

Modi said on X, "As this year's Independence Day approaches, let's again make Har Ghar Tiranga a memorable mass movement. I am changing my profile picture and I urge you all to join me in celebrating our Tricolour by doing the same. And yes, do share your selfies on harghartiranga.com."

People are encouraged to display the national flag at their homes and other establishments during the run-up to Independence Day on August 15 as part of the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign. The ruling BJP rallies its members across the country to make the campaign a success.

The third edition of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign will be celebrated from August 9 to 15 to mark the 78th Independence Day, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Thursday here.

"The initiative aims to instil the spirit of patriotism and national pride among citizens by encouraging every Indian to hoist the national flag," he said during an interaction with reporters. The minister urged citizens to hoist the tricolour at their homes, click a selfie with the flag and upload it on the HGT portal.

He said the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign was started under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in 2022 and it has grown into a people's movement. In 2022, the national flag was hoisted at more than 23 crore homes and six crore people uploaded their selfies with the flag on the HGT portal.

In 2023, over 10 crore selfies were uploaded under the HGT campaign, the Culture Ministry said in a statement. A highlight of the campaign is a special 'Tiranga Bike Rally' featuring members of Parliament, which will take place in Delhi on August 13.

The rally will start from Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, and end at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, passing through India Gate, it said.