Indo-Pak Tensions: Think Before You Post; Police Step Up Social Media Surveillance

Hyderabad: Amid the escalating tensions on the India-Pakistan border, some social media users are spreading false and provocative content, forcing the police to intensify surveillance and cyber patrolling. In this backdrop, officials caution public against posting even a single anti-national comment or misleading message as it could now lead to legal action.
Several social media users have allegedly been circulating deepfake videos and old footage from Ukraine-Russia and Israel-Hamas conflicts, falsely linking them to the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions to stoke fear, sources said. These manipulated visuals are being shared widely to spread misinformation.
Crackdown begins
Following this, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) and cybercrime units of the state’s three commissionerates have ramped up 24/7 monitoring of platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram. Special focus is being put on posts that spread hate, instigate unrest, or threaten national security. Based on directives from the Union Home Ministry, X has suspended 8,000 accounts that were found to be spreading misinformation a few days ago.
Cyber police on alert
As part of this heightened surveillance, officials launched extensive cyber patrolling, analyzing user histories and past behaviour. If individuals are found to have a pattern of posting misleading or inflammatory content, cases will be registered suo motu against them even without a formal complaint, sources said. The police advisory has been issued asking the public to stay alert online.
Authorities urge users to follow these safety guidelines:
- Verify content before posting or forwarding, especially related to national security.
- Refer to official Fact Check units run by the central government for verified updates.
- Avoid content that creates panic or disturbs public peace.
- Report suspicious or fake content to local police or dial 100 immediately.
Police warn that involvement in such cases can have serious long-term consequences, including legal complications and loss of career opportunities.
