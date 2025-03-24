ETV Bharat / bharat

Thieves Steal Six-Month Pregnant Cow From Haryana's Nuh

Nuh: In a unique case of cow theft that was captured on CCTV camera, three thieves stole the bovine from a car late on Saturday night in the Kiranj village of the Nuh district in Haryana. A complaint against the theft has been lodged at the Rozka Meo Police Station following which an investigation was launched.

Ramfal, the owner of the animal, has made the complaint in which he has mentioned that the cow was pregnant for six months. On the night of the incident, he tied the cow near his house before going to sleep. In the early morning the next day, he saw the cow was missing. A search was conducted by the neighbours to trace the animal but it was not to be found. Subsequently, the theft was discovered after scanning the footage of the nearby CCTV cameras.

In the CCTV footage, it was seen that the trio was seen coming to the spot in a car. They kept looking around for some time before two persons got down from the car, untied the cow from the poll and put it in the luggage place of the car here and before fleeing the spot.