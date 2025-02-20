Thieves Break Into ATM Kiosk 100 Metres Off Police Station In Chhattisgarh

Dhamtari: In a daring act, thieves broke into an ATM kiosk a stone's throw away (100 metres) from the Rudri Police Station in the Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday night. Despite breaking the entire machine, they failed to take the cash out.

The police are now scanning the CCTV footage of the area to find the culprits, though no lead has been confirmed yet.

Mahesh Srivastava, the ATM operator said he received a call in the morning about the vandalisation of the ATM. Hearing this he rushed to the spot and saw the kiosk in tatters. An electronic device attached to the ATM was also found lying broken near a brick which was possibly used by the thieves to break it. The ATM kiosk belongs to a private company.

Though the money, amounting to Rs five lakh, inside the machine is safe, the amount of loss is being assessed. There is no CCTV camera inside the kiosk except in the machine, the footage of which has been sent for forensics, Srivastava said.

"There was news of vandalism in the ATM and the police have launched an investigation. The footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity is being thoroughly studied. Whoever is guilty will be caught soon," Ghanshyam Verma, ASI of Rudri PS, said.

A few months ago, burglars barged into dozens of shops in the same area and miscreants looted cash from the collection vehicle of a liquor shop a few days back.