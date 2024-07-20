Thick Web Switches To Be Installed At Important Railway Routes

New Delhi: With the aim of expanding the facilities of the railways and increasing the speed of trains, Indian Railways is installing Thick Web Switches (TWS) at important routes, senior railway officials said. According to the railway officials, the engineering department is using the latest technology, which will help to increase rail operations and safety. In this step, the speed in various railway sections is being gradually increased by using new technology.

"To increase the speed in the railway sections, various infrastructure works are being executed on time. Under which the work of installing thick web switch point machines is being done at a fast pace on all three divisions," West Central Railway official said.

"This work is being done with the collective efforts of the engineering, signal and telecommunication, operation and electrical departments of the railways," the officials further informed.

As per West Central Railway, in the first quarter of the current financial year from April to June, around 106 thick web switches were installed in various railway yards and turn-out locations. Over 84 thick web switches have been installed in the Jabalpur division, six thick web switches in the Bhopal division and 16 thick web switches in the Kota division on railway lines.

On June 29 thick web switches were installed. In all, 12 thick web switches have been installed in the Jabalpur division, 4 TWSs in the Bhopal division and 13 TWSs in the Kota division on railway lines. "It is worth mentioning that in the last financial year, a total of 305 TWSs have been installed in WC Railway," the Railway said.

Explaining the TWS, Railway official said it is worth noting that after installing TWSs, the speed of trains will increase along with their safety. Turnouts are installed on the tracks to change the direction of trains, till now traditional switches were used in them.

The main objective of installing thick web switches is to take the speed of trains to 130 kmph, which can be increased to 160 kmph in future. Apart from this, the speed of trains in the loop line will also increase from 30 kmph to 50 kmph. Along with this, the use of this new technology also reduces vibrations during the operation of trains, the Railway official pointed out.

Some main key features of Thick Web Switch