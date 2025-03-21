ETV Bharat / bharat

'Thick-Skinned' Officers Row: AAP Alleges Ministers Demand 10-PC Cut; BJP Threatens Legal Action

New Delhi: The AAP accused the BJP on Friday of targeting officers and pressuring them for a 10-per cent commission on government projects, after Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma called officials "thick-skinned".

The ruling BJP strongly denied the allegations, with the party's Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva condemning Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi's claims and warning that the former chief minister must apologise or face legal action.

At a press conference here, Atishi questioned why the same officers, who worked efficiently under the previous AAP government in Delhi, were now being criticised.

"What has changed in just one month? These are the same officers who built the Signature Bridge and transformed Delhi's government schools. The BJP is abusing them because the AAP never asked for any commission. Officers have told us that BJP ministers are demanding a 10-per cent cut on all projects and those who refuse are being threatened with suspension, despite the fact that no Delhi minister has the power to do so, only the LG has the power to do that," she said.

Sachdeva strongly condemned the allegations made by Atishi, asserting that she must either apologise or be prepared to face legal action.

"For 10 years, the people of Delhi heard (AAP supremo and former chief minister) Arvind Kejriwal repeatedly claim that the Centre and officials were not allowing him to work. However, the same people are now astonished to hear Atishi say that their government built new schools, hospitals and flyovers in Delhi with the help of officials," he said.

Earlier in the day, Verma said during a field visit that "all officers have become thick-skinned in the last 10 years. We are making them sweat in the field. We are also sweating in the field and they will also sweat now, burn their fat and do the job".

The minister also ordered the suspension of an executive engineer for poor de-silting of a drain in the Akshardham temple area.

Taking a dig at the BJP, newly-appointed Delhi AAP chief and former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj asked the saffron party not to feel bad, reminding it that the elected government in the national capital cannot suspend any officer.