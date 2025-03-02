ETV Bharat / bharat

They Stand As One, United By Light Of Purpose Ahead: Rahul On Kerala Congress Leaders

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserted on Sunday that the party's leaders from Kerala "stand as one" and are "united" by the light of purpose ahead. His assertion came after the Congress top brass met leaders from Kerala at the Indira Bhawan here for a brainstorming session on Friday to discuss the strategy and way forward ahead of next year's Assembly polls.

Posting a picture from the Kerala leaders' interaction with the media after the meeting, Gandhi said on Facebook: "They stand as one, united by the light of purpose ahead." His post was accompanied by the hashtag, "Team Kerala". The nearly-three-hour meeting at the Congress's Indira Bhawan headquarters here on Friday had discipline, unity and the strengthening of the state organisation as its running theme.

Close on the heels of a row over its MP Shashi Tharoor's recent remarks, the Congress top brass issued a stern warning to its Kerala leaders, asserting that strong action will be taken against those making comments that go against the party's interests. At the meeting, Gandhi said leaders should be very careful about the party's political strategy and should not do or say anything that does not toe the organisation's line, according to sources.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge laid stress on discipline, ensuring unity and filling up vacant posts to strengthen the party's Kerala unit.

Besides Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Kerala Congress chief K Sudhakaran, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan, Thiruvananthapuram MP Tharoor and AICC in-charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunshi, among others, were present at the meeting.