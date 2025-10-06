ETV Bharat / bharat

"They Have Opened A Showroom Here And Issuing Certificates…", SC On Refugee Cards

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday orally observed that “they have opened a showroom here and they are issuing certificates…”, after a senior counsel contended that a person was issued a refugee card by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. Senior advocate S Muralidhar, representing the petitioner, contended before the bench that a person was issued a refugee card by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. Justice Kant orally observed, “They have opened a showroom here and they are issuing certificates to…don’t want to make a comment on them”.

Muralidhar contended that the process takes quite some time and it is not that they immediately grant these cards. “It takes quite some time. They do a lot of checking, counter checking and they analyse it. It takes some years to get it”, said the senior counsel.

Muralidhar submitted that the Ministry of Home Affairs and even the FRRO treats such people, who are given these cards, differently from others, and there are documents and even forms which show that they give some weightage to the refugee status. The bench said, “Go to Australia, your client, and added, “let him be advised to process his visa…”.

The senior counsel said he is going to do that. The bench said India has not ratified the Refugee Convention, therefore there are no legal rights in the municipal laws.