"They Have Opened A Showroom Here And Issuing Certificates…", SC On Refugee Cards
The court took exception to a plea filed by African national Yousif Haroun Yagoub Mohamed who was issued an identity card by UNHCR.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 6, 2025 at 8:02 PM IST|
Updated : October 6, 2025 at 8:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday orally observed that “they have opened a showroom here and they are issuing certificates…”, after a senior counsel contended that a person was issued a refugee card by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. Senior advocate S Muralidhar, representing the petitioner, contended before the bench that a person was issued a refugee card by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. Justice Kant orally observed, “They have opened a showroom here and they are issuing certificates to…don’t want to make a comment on them”.
Muralidhar contended that the process takes quite some time and it is not that they immediately grant these cards. “It takes quite some time. They do a lot of checking, counter checking and they analyse it. It takes some years to get it”, said the senior counsel.
Muralidhar submitted that the Ministry of Home Affairs and even the FRRO treats such people, who are given these cards, differently from others, and there are documents and even forms which show that they give some weightage to the refugee status. The bench said, “Go to Australia, your client, and added, “let him be advised to process his visa…”.
The senior counsel said he is going to do that. The bench said India has not ratified the Refugee Convention, therefore there are no legal rights in the municipal laws.
Muralidhar said in the last two months a drive was started against Africans in Delhi and the authorities are randomly picking them up, and this is the real apprehension and fear. It was argued before the bench that the petitioner is waiting for an asylum status for Australia.
The bench asked, "Why don’t you move to Australia? You stay there and then take a permanent…”. The senior counsel said he is seeking some protection for his client in the interim. The bench said the court has to be very careful about how many people are here. The bench was informed that the petitioner’s plea is before the NHRC and they have in fact taken cognizance.
While declining to entertain the plea, the bench said it has been pointed out by the senior counsel that the petitioner and his family in the meanwhile have approached the National Human Rights Commission and their petition is under active its consideration. Muralidhar urged the bench to direct that no coercive steps should be taken against his client till his NHRC petition is considered, and added that otherwise, the entire thing will become infructuous. The bench added that the petitioner may approach the NHRC for any further direction.
The apex court was hearing a plea filed by an African national Yousif Haroun Yagoub Mohamed through advocate Prasanna S. The respondents in the petition were Union of India, NHRC, Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO), Commissioner of Police, Delhi, and UNHCR India. The petitioner is a refugee from Sudan who has an identity card from the United Nations High Commission for Refugees.
