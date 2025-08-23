ETV Bharat / bharat

They Have History And History Of Overlooking That As Well: Jaishankar On Pak-US Ties

New Delhi: The United States and Pakistan have a history with each other, but they also have a history of overlooking that history, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday, reminding of the killing of Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden near Islamabad in 2011.

Jaishankar's remarks came when asked about the US-Pakistan realignment under the Trump administration.

"They have a history with each other. And they have a history of overlooking that history. It is not the first time we have seen things," he said at the Economic Times World Leaders Forum.

"And the interesting thing is, when you look sometimes at the certificates that say somebody in the military will give. It is the same military which went to Abbottabad and found, you know who, there," the external affairs minister said.

"The issue, in a way, is when countries are very focused on doing politics of convenience, they keep trying to do this. Some of it can be tactical, some of it can have some other benefits or calculations," he said.

Laden was killed by US Navy SEALs on May 2, 2011, in Abbottabad, a garrison town located near the Pakistani capital, Islamabad. The US did not inform Pakistan before carrying out the top-secret operation.

In June, Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir was hosted by US President Donald Trump in the White House.