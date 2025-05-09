‘They Are Brilliant Officers’, Let's Not Bring Their Morale Down’, SC On Women Army Officers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday stated that women Army officers are brilliant and emphasised that no steps should be taken to undermine their morale. The court directed the Centre not to release Short Service Commission officers, who have challenged the denial of permanent commissions, from service. It further stated that these women officers should not be released until the next hearing in August.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh. The Centre’s counsel said the Indian Army needed young officers and stressed that every year only 250 personnel were granted permanent commission.

Justice Kant told the Centre’s counsel, "In the prevailing situation, let's not bring their morale down. They are brilliant officers; you can use their services somewhere else”. Additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, said it was an administrative decision based on a policy to keep the armed forces young. Bhati requested that the bench not grant any stay on their release.

“This is not the time that they are asked to roam around in the Supreme Court. They have a better place to be and serve the country," said Justice Kant. Senior advocate Maneka Guruswamy, representing Colonel Geeta Sharma, cited Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, one of the two women officers, who had briefed the media on the Operation Sindoor on May 7 and 8.

Guruswamy submitted that she had to approach this court for a similar relief related to permanent commission, and now she has made the country proud. The bench observed that the case is purely a legal one, and it has nothing to do with the achievements of the officers.

After hearing submissions, the bench posted the batch of pleas filed by 69 officers for further hearing in August. The bench said they should not be released till the next hearing. The apex court, in February 2020, said absolute exclusion of women from all positions, except staff assignments, in the Army was indefensible, and their blanket non-consideration for command appointments without any justification couldn't be sustained in law.

The apex court, which allowed permanent commission (PC) to women officers in the Army, said an absolute prohibition of women Short Service Commission officers to obtain anything but staff appointments did not fulfil the purpose of granting PC as a means of career advancement in the Army.

