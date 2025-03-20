ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi's Power Shift: DANICS Officers Join As Secretaries To BJP Ministers

New Delhi: At least nine DANICS officers, who were posted in different departments in the national capital, have been given responsibilities to assist the cabinet ministers of the newly formed Delhi government and the assembly speaker.

The DANICS (or the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli (Civil) Services) officers will take over as the secretaries of Delhi cabinet ministers.

According to the order, Rajiv Shukla will be the secretary to Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh in the Delhi government, and Anoop Thakur will work as the secretary to Minister Ashish Sood. Earlier, Thakur was working in the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) as its director.

The 2009 batch DANICS officer Vadodaria Karanjit has been appointed as the secretary to Minister Ravindra Singh Indraraj after being transferred from his current place of posting as Joint Commissioner in the Trade and Tax Department, the order reads.

Similarly, Vaibhav Rikhari, ADM North East Delhi, has been appointed as the secretary to Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh. Mohit Mishra, who was a director at NDMC, will now take over as secretary with Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Vinay Kumar Jindal has been appointed as the secretary of Delhi government minister Kapil Mishra. He was posted as ADM in the Revenue Department.

Meanwhile, DANIC officer Vineet Kumar is the only officer who has been appointed as the secretary to the Delhi Assembly Speaker, Vijender Gupta. He was with Gupta earlier also when he was in the role of Leader of Opposition (LoP).

The officers who have been appointed as secretaries with six ministers in the new government will work in the position for the first time. During the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, all of them were not directly associated with any minister.