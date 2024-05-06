There Will Be 'Jungle Raj' in Country if INDIA Bloc Comes to Power: Amit Shah in Bihar

Samastipur (Bihar): There will be 'jungle raj' in the country if INDIA bloc partners - Congress and RJD - are voted to power, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Monday. He also claimed that cash recovery in Jharkhand proves INDIA bloc leaders are corrupt.

Addressing an election rally in favour of senior BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, in Bihar's Samastipur district, Shah said, The latest recovery of Rs 30 crore and more from the house of a minister in Jharkhand proves INDIA bloc leaders are corrupt."

He also said, "If they come to power, there will be a complete 'jungle raj' in the country as well as in Bihar." Notably, the Enforcement Directorate on Monday claimed to have recovered a huge amount of "unaccounted" cash during searches at the premises of a domestic help allegedly linked to the secretary of Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam.

Who will be the PM of the INDIA bloc? Will Sharad Pawar be the prime minister? Will Mamata Banerjee become (the PM) or MK Stalin or Uddhav Thackeray? I will take another name. Please don't laugh. Can Rahul baba become the PM? Shah said. He also alleged that leaders of the RJD and the Congress did not attend the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram temple because of vote bank politics.

RJD's Lalu Prasad and Congress always opposed the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, he claimed. Shah also said Congress has always opposed reservation to backward classes. Sarairanjan block comes under the Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency where Rai is seeking reelection. Rai, who is the NDA nominee, is pitted against RJD's Alok Mehta, who is the candidate of Mahagathbandhan, the prototype of the INDIA bloc in Bihar.