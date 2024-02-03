There should one goal, to fight against BJP, Says Jairam Ramesh on Mamata Banerjee's remark

Pakur (Jharkhand): Reacting to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's statement, saying that she doubted whether Congress would be able to secure even 40 seats in the upcoming general elections, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said that there should only be one goal, and that is to fight against the BJP and the RSS ideology.

The TMC supremo also challenged the Congress to defeat the BJP in UP, Banaras, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh if they had the courage.

Speaking at a public event in West Bengal, Banerjee said, "I doubt if you (Congress) will win 40. I was offering two seats and would have let them win. But they wanted more. I said okay, contest on all 42 then. Rejected! There has been no conversation with them since. If you have the courage, defeat the BJP in UP, Banaras, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh".

Referring to this, Ramesh told ANI, "We will definitely go to Uttar Pradesh. Mamata Banerjee should not have any doubt in her mind. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will be in UP for 11 days. She has said a lot of things about Congress party but I would not like to say anything."

"All I would like to say is that she says again and again that she is a part of INDIA Alliance. We too are a part of it, and it is our duty to further strengthen the alliance. There should be one goal: we are fighting against the BJP, against RSS ideology. The differences we have amongst us regarding state-level politics have to be set aside, and a national perspective has to be taken. INDIA Alliance is for the national level, for Lok Sabha elections, not Vidhan Sabha elections," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticised the INDIA bloc over the statements of Mamata Banerjee and said that the alliance has no mission and vision for the country like Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "One more blow to the INDI alliance. It's ironic that on January 22, we saw the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. On the one hand, Ram Mandir has been built, and on the other hand, ever since Nyay Yatra started, the illegal structure of the INDI alliance is being demolished. Sometimes it is Mamata Didi who has now said Rahul Gandhi is a migratory bird; the Congress Party won't even win 40 seats. We have seen AAP vs. Congress in Punjab, Uddhav Sena vs. Congress in Maharashtra, and Congress vs. Left in Kerala. This is because the INDI Alliance has no mission and vision for the country like PM Modi," Poonawalla said.