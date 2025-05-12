'There Should Have Been No Ceasefire': 1971 War Veteran Questions India's Decision To Halt Military Operation Against Pakistan

New Delhi: Calling off military action against Pakistan through the recent ceasefire has pained the countrymen in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, a 1971 war veteran has said.
Retired Colonel TP Tyagi, a Vir Chakra awardee, who participated in the 1971 India Pakistan war, said that time was ripe to strike Pakistan, he said, is the weakest in years in view of the uprising in Balochistan and an anti-Pakistan sentiment within Pakistan Tehreek-i-Taliban and Afghanistan. The ex-soldier expressed disappointment over leaving the military operation against the enemy nation midway after launching Operation Sindoor to avenge Apr 22 Pahalgam terror attack.
"We should not have distracted from our aim. Our target had been set by the PM Modi that terrorists and their handlers will be made to bite the dust. Why was this left midway? I don't know about the diplomacy, which worked behind the curtains. But there is pain in the hearts of ex-soldiers and countrymen that the operation should have run further and there should have been no ceasefire,” Retd Col Tyagi said.
“According to military strategy, when the enemy is the weakest, then he should be attacked with maximum force so that victory is assured. Pakistan has never been as weak as it is today,” he added.
The war veteran's comments come after US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire” after days of armed confrontation between the two sides in which scores of civilians were killed on both the sides of the border.
Over Trump's role in the ceasefire, Retd Col Tyagi said that the US president had an interest in Pakistan.
“Because Pakistan is not only a nation but also a weapon for America in South Asia as America can take military action against Iran and Afghanistan from Pakistan soil. India has not given land to America to build a military base. America put pressure on Pakistan because it understood that India has access to Pakistan's military headquarters in Rawalpindi,” he said.
