'There Should Have Been No Ceasefire': 1971 War Veteran Questions India's Decision To Halt Military Operation Against Pakistan

New Delhi: Calling off military action against Pakistan through the recent ceasefire has pained the countrymen in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, a 1971 war veteran has said.

Retired Colonel TP Tyagi, a Vir Chakra awardee, who participated in the 1971 India Pakistan war, said that time was ripe to strike Pakistan, he said, is the weakest in years in view of the uprising in Balochistan and an anti-Pakistan sentiment within Pakistan Tehreek-i-Taliban and Afghanistan. The ex-soldier expressed disappointment over leaving the military operation against the enemy nation midway after launching Operation Sindoor to avenge Apr 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

"We should not have distracted from our aim. Our target had been set by the PM Modi that terrorists and their handlers will be made to bite the dust. Why was this left midway? I don't know about the diplomacy, which worked behind the curtains. But there is pain in the hearts of ex-soldiers and countrymen that the operation should have run further and there should have been no ceasefire,” Retd Col Tyagi said.

“According to military strategy, when the enemy is the weakest, then he should be attacked with maximum force so that victory is assured. Pakistan has never been as weak as it is today,” he added.