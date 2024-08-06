ETV Bharat / bharat

There Is Substantial Reduction In LWE Affected Districts From 126 Across 10 States To 38 Districts In 9 States: Centre

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday said that the geographical spread of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) violence has constricted substantially with a reduction of LWE-affected districts from 126 across 10 states in 2013 to only 38 districts in 2024 across nine states.

The nine affected states are Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana and West Bengal.

"The resolute implementation of the policy has resulted in a consistent decline in violence and constriction of geographical spread. The LWE violence incidents have reduced by 73 per cent from the high level of LWE violence incidents in 2010. The resultant deaths (security forces civilians) have reduced by 86 per cent from an all-time high of 1005 in 2010 to 138 in 2023. In the current year 2024 (up to June 30), there has been a sharp reduction of 32 per cent in LWE-perpetrated incidents and 17 per cent in the resultant deaths of civilians and security force personnel in comparison to the figures of the corresponding period of 2023," said Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai in the Lok Sabha.

He said that to address the LWE menace holistically, the Government of India approved the 'National Policy and Action Plan to address LWE' in 2015. The policy envisages a multi-pronged strategy involving security-related measures, development interventions, ensuring rights and entitlements of local communities, etc.

"The number of police stations reporting LWE-related violence has significantly reduced from 465 police stations of 96 districts in 2010 to 171 police stations across 42 districts in the year 2023. In 2024 (up to June 2024), the LWE violence was reported from 89 police stations across 30 districts," said Rai.

Rai, however, said that 647 LWE cadres have been neutralised and 207 personnel of security forces have attained martyrdom during the last five years in LWE-related violence (from January 1, 2019, to July 15, 2024).