There Is Substantial Reduction In LWE Affected Districts From 126 Across 10 States To 38 Districts In 9 States: Centre

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday said that the geographical spread of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) violence has constricted substantially with a reduction of LWE-affected districts from 126 across 10 states in 2013 to only 38 districts in 2024 across nine states.
The nine affected states are Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana and West Bengal.
"The resolute implementation of the policy has resulted in a consistent decline in violence and constriction of geographical spread. The LWE violence incidents have reduced by 73 per cent from the high level of LWE violence incidents in 2010. The resultant deaths (security forces civilians) have reduced by 86 per cent from an all-time high of 1005 in 2010 to 138 in 2023. In the current year 2024 (up to June 30), there has been a sharp reduction of 32 per cent in LWE-perpetrated incidents and 17 per cent in the resultant deaths of civilians and security force personnel in comparison to the figures of the corresponding period of 2023," said Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai in the Lok Sabha.
He said that to address the LWE menace holistically, the Government of India approved the 'National Policy and Action Plan to address LWE' in 2015. The policy envisages a multi-pronged strategy involving security-related measures, development interventions, ensuring rights and entitlements of local communities, etc.
"The number of police stations reporting LWE-related violence has significantly reduced from 465 police stations of 96 districts in 2010 to 171 police stations across 42 districts in the year 2023. In 2024 (up to June 2024), the LWE violence was reported from 89 police stations across 30 districts," said Rai.
Rai, however, said that 647 LWE cadres have been neutralised and 207 personnel of security forces have attained martyrdom during the last five years in LWE-related violence (from January 1, 2019, to July 15, 2024).
He said that the Centre also provides funds for capacity building of the LWE-affected states under various schemes.
- Security Related Expenditure (SRE) Scheme
Under the SRE Scheme, expenditure on operational requirements of security forces, rehabilitation of surrendered LWE cadres, community policing and ex-gratia etc. is carried out. Under this scheme, Rs. 3006 crores have been released to LWE-affected states in the last 10 years.
- Special Infrastructure Scheme (SIS)
Under SIS, approved in 2017, projects worth Rs 991.04 crore have been approved during 2017-2021 for upgrading and strengthening of Special Forces (state police) (including Special Intelligence Branches (SIBs) and for construction of 250 Fortified Police Station (FPS) in LWE-affected areas. 209 FPSs have already been constructed. Projects worth Rs 610 crores have been approved under Extended Special Infrastructure Scheme.
- Special Central Assistance (SCA) Scheme
This scheme is for filling critical gaps in public infrastructure and services in Most Affected Districts/ Districts of Concern. Rs 3,450 crores have been released to the states under SCA from 2017-18 onwards.
- Assistance to Central Agencies for LWE Management (ACALWEM) Scheme
Under this scheme, assistance is provided for the basic structure of camps and for the provisioning of helicopters for counter-LWE operations. Rs. 1000 crore have been allocated to Central Agencies for helicopters and addressing critical infrastructure in security camps in LWE-affected areas.
- Development Initiatives
On the development front, the Centre has taken several specific initiatives in LWE-affected states. Special thrust has been given to the expansion of the road network, improving telecommunication connectivity, skill development and financial inclusion.