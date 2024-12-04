ETV Bharat / bharat

There Is Rise In Cocaine Sumggling Through Air Passenger Routes, Reveals DRI's 2023-24 Report

New Delhi: In its 'Smuggling in India' 2023-24 report, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has compiled data on various smuggling cases throughout the year. The report highlights that despite the ongoing efforts of multiple security agencies, smuggling of different items remains uncontrolled. The report also sheds light on the alarming connection between international lottery scams and drug trafficking, pointing out that these scams often target vulnerable individuals. It describes how these frauds prey on people’s financial struggles or isolation, luring them with false promises of large prizes while hiding their true criminal intentions.

It stresses that as a member of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), India places high importance on combating such illegal activities. In the year 2023-24, the DRI successfully seized goods in violation of the SCOMET and WMD Acts, as well as foreign currency worth INR 12.38 crore across 25 cases nationwide.

In 2023-24, the DRI registered 109 cases involving a total of 8,223.61 kg of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. This included 107.31 kg of cocaine, 48.74 kg of heroin, 136 kg of methamphetamine, 236 kg of mephedrone, and 7,348.68 kg of ganja. The report highlights a concerning rise in the smuggling of cocaine through air passenger routes, with cases increasing from 21 in 2022-23 to 47 in 2023-24. The majority of these seizures took place at airports, reflecting the growing trend of using air travel for drug smuggling.



Challenges to Control Gold Smuggling

According to the report, gold smuggling in India follows a "hub and spoke" model. In this system, contraband is first brought into the country and transported to central hub locations before being distributed to various destinations. During the financial year 2023-24, the DRI seized a total of 1,319 kg of gold, with the land route accounting for 55% of the seizures and the air route contributing around 36%. The DRI has also shared valuable intelligence with Customs field formations, resulting in significant gold seizures by these units.

The report highlights how gold smuggling in India has evolved over time. Smuggling syndicates now employ a wide range of "mules," including foreign nationals, families, and even insiders. These syndicates are increasingly using international departure gates, where airport workers and other staff are involved in smuggling gold from transit passengers. Furthermore, there has been a rise in the number of carriers used by these syndicates to transport smaller amounts of gold, which helps reduce potential losses if the gold is intercepted by law enforcement.

The report also notes that airports in certain African and Central Asian countries have become key locations for gold smuggling operations.

Smuggling of wildlife products

From the forests of Assam to the bustling outskirts of Bengaluru, the DRI has been actively involved in seizing illegal wildlife products, especially elephant tusks, and arresting the smugglers behind these operations. In a series of five successful operations, the DRI seized 53.49 kg of elephant tusks. The seizures also included leopard skins, live pangolins and their scales, parakeets, live peacocks, peacock feathers, and Indian turtles, all of which were confiscated by DRI units across the country.

According to the report for the fiscal 2023-24, the DRI initiated 485 import cases, involving illegal benefits totaling INR 5,907.79 crore. The most common offenses included mis-declaration/mis-classification (201 cases), misuse of end-use and other notifications (52 cases), misuse of Free Trade Agreements (FTA) (51 cases), undervaluation (47 cases), and evasion of anti-dumping duties (38 cases). Misuse of the ASEAN-India FTA (33 cases) and Notification No. 50/2017-Customs (27 cases) were also notable issues. On the export side, 27 cases were booked, involving illegal benefits worth INR 123.34 crore.

The report also highlighted the significant smuggling of foreign-origin cigarettes into India, with around 91 million sticks valued at INR 178.82 crore seized. A large portion of this smuggling occurred via the sea route, accounting for 53.4 million sticks. Furthermore, the smuggling of areca nuts into India has emerged as an increasing concern. The rising domestic demand, combined with higher prices driven by import duties and production costs, has made smuggling a more attractive option for illegal traders. It also highlights how India’s geographic location places it at a crossroads for several major drug trafficking routes:

Death crescent

This region, which includes Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan, is a key source of heroin smuggled into India. The heroin is transported mainly through the African and Gulf regions, as well as traditional routes via the India-Pakistan border and maritime channels.