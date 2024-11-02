There Is No Question Of Nationalising Waqf Property: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Hubballi: Union Minister Prahlad Joshi said on Saturday that there was no question of nationalising Waqf property and appealed that the Congress government should cooperate to abolish the unlimited power of the Waqf Board.

Speaking to reporters here, Joshi demanded, "If the state (Karnataka) government is concerned about the farmers, they should correct all this. Especially the order issued in Haveri should be withdrawn."

"There has been a lot of expropriation in the name of Waqf property. The BJP will fight against this on Monday. There are houses in the place where Wakf property has been registered. It is difficult to divide them. It is difficult to get a loan on the property registered as Wakf. It is not possible to sell it. Despite all this confusion, the authorities are acting irresponsibly. Let people check their RTC. There has been abuse in the name of Waqf law" the Minister said.

The Union Minister also lashed out at Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks against the Congress.

Prahlad Joshi said, "Siddaramaiah, hold your tongue. Calling him (the Prime Minister) like that shows your culture. The Prime Minister has analysed the situation. Give a suitable justification for it. Other than that, it is not right to speak like that."

BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai also targeted Siddaramaiah for his comments against the Prime Minister and the BJP.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said, "It is unfortunate that the Chief Minister does not know how to address the Prime Minister of the country. As the Chief Minister of the state, Siddaramaiah does not know how to address the Prime Minister. The way we respect the Chief Ministers (of the opposition states), in the same way, they should respect the Prime Minister. The CM's move is not good for democracy and the union system," he said.

Siddaramaiah has listed the achievements of his government while hitting out at the Prime Minister.