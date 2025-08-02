A Week After Stampede In Haridwar Mansa Devi Temple : There Is No Dip In Faith Of Devotees, Say Pilgrims

Haridwar: A week after the stampede that killed nine devotees and injured about 30 people in Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar, the head priest said that a slight dip in the number of pilgrims now is a normal phenomenon. Usually after the month of Sawan and Navratri the number of pilgrims declines a bit but what was seen now was in tune with the crowd at this time last year.
Speaking to the ETV Bharat team, the devotees echoed the same sentiment, reiterating their unwavering faith in the Temple, its Goddess, despite the deaths in the stampede. The accident was tragic but they reaffirmed their commitment to visit the temple again and again and observe their long tradition of walking long distances and expressing their enduring devotion and respect to the Mansa Devi.
It may be recalled that the stampede occurred when panic gripped the pilgrims after rumour spread that an electric wire snapped and it was spreading live current on July 27. Some of the injured are still undergoing treatment in various hospitals.
What is the situation after the stampede?
The ETV Bharat team observed the presence of more policemen at the temple premises -- more than what was seen before. There was however, a slight dip in the number of devotees. Police and district administration were engaged in improving arrangements.
“There is no decrease in the faith of the devotees,” said the priest quoted above. Even the devotees present said there was no drop in the enthusiasm of the devotees to come for a darshan. The devotees had heard about the stampede but still they had full faith.
“We come on foot to have darshan of the Mother Goddess. In future also we will maintain this tradition,” said a group of devotees present at the temple premises.
Mahant Ravindra Puri, President of Mansa Devi Trust, said that a number of new steps are being taken including CCTVs coverage of the entire route. More toilets and water taps are being arranged all along the route at multiple points.
Along with this, it has been decided to deploy more security guards, who will work to control the crowd in the temple premises so that such an incident does not happen again.
Mahant Ravindra Puri says that a dispensary present in the Mansa Devi temple premises is being upgraded with advanced facilities. "A doctor will also be deployed soon. Apart from this, many problems were coming up regarding the shoe stall, it will also be shifted soon," he said and added that work will be done on crowd management.
Also Read