'There's A Presumption Of Constitutionality, Courts Can’t Interfere Unless A Glaring Case Is Made Out': SC On Waqf Law

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to confine the hearing on pleas challenging the validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act for passing interim orders to three issues, including the power to de-notify properties declared as “waqf by courts, waqf-by-user or waqf by deed”.

The matter was taken up by a bench led by Chief Justice of India and comprising Justice Augustine George Masih. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, requested the bench to confine the proceedings to three issues identified by the earlier bench.

Mehta said that the Centre has filed its response on three issues. “However, the written submissions of the petitioners now exceed (several other issues).... I have filed my affidavit in response to these three issues”, said Mehta, requesting the bench to confine it to the three issues only.

The three issues are: whether properties declared as waqf by courts and waqf by users can be de-notified; whether a property will not be treated as a waqf when the district collector conducts a probe; and whether composition of state waqf boards and the Central Waqf Council, where the petitioners contend only Muslims should operate except ex-officio members.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the petitioners challenging the provisions of the 2025 law, vehemently opposed Mehta's submission. The counsel said that there cannot be any piecemeal hearing. The bench said, “There is a presumption of constitutionality for the statute and courts cannot interfere unless a glaring case is made out. This is what we have been taught since college... otherwise we know what is happening…”.

Sibal vehemently argued that irreparable damage would be caused if the 2025 amendments to the law were not put on hold. Sibal this act is for Waqf protection but is aimed at capturing the waqf, and the law is designed in such a way that waqf property is taken away without following any process.

Sibal contended that the 2025 amendments would disturb the dedication of the property as a waqf. Sibal pressed that such changes would cause irreparable damage and that it was a violation of the fundamental rights to manage religious affairs, equality, and dignity.

Sibal said a Muslim would have to prove that he is a Muslim to dedicate his property as waqf, and a district collector would decide if a property is a waqf or government property. The bench led by CJI will continue to hear the matter in the post-lunch session.