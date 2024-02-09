There Is a BJP Wave in the Country: Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said that there is a wave of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the country. According to Shivraj, the BJP is set to retain power at the Centre.

Ajmer (Rajasthan): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Friday said there is a wave of the saffron party in the country and the JP Nadda-led party will storm to power.

Chouhan, who inaugurated the 'Festival of Words 2024 program' organised by Adobe Word Count at the Mayo College here, asserted that the country stands behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking a dig at the Opposition INDIA bloc, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "India is our country, naming something as India does not make it India."

"There is a wave of BJP in the entire country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is present in the minds of the people. The only question is that now we have to cross 400 (seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls)," added 64-year-old Budhni-born Shivraj.

Referring to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's comment in the Rajya Sabha, Shivraj Singh Chouhan quipped, "Mallikarjun Kharge has also started saying this now (that the BJP will get 400 seats). The results of the (upcoming 2024) Lok Sabha elections are clear. The country stands behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Quizzed whether senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Kamal Nath was joining the BJP, Chouhan said he was not aware of it. Meanwhile, during the function, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "I love children very much. I believe that love is the form of God. In Madhya Pradesh, children, call me uncle.

