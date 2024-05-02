There Has to Be Right Balance between Freedom of Expression: India on US Campus Protests

author img

By PTI

Published : 22 hours ago

Updated : 22 hours ago

India has emphasised the importance of balancing freedom of expression, responsibility, and public safety in every democracy, following the arrest of hundreds of students in the US for protesting against Israeli military action in Gaza. The country's external affairs ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said that democracies should respect local laws and regulations, and that Indian students and their families have not been approached for assistance regarding disciplinary action.
external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (IANS PHOTO)

New Delhi: As leading universities across the US continue to witness protests against Israeli military action in Gaza, India on Thursday said there has to be a right balance between freedom of expression, sense of responsibility and public safety in every democracy.

Hundreds of students were arrested by the US authorities with an aim to quell the protests. "We have seen reports on the matter and have been following related events. In every democracy, there has to be the right balance between freedom of expression, sense of responsibility and public safety and order," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

"Democracies in particular should display this understanding in regard to other fellow democracies. Afterall, we are all judged by what we do at home and not what we say abroad," he said replying to a question.

Jaiswal said neither the Indian embassy in Washington nor any Indian consulate in the US has been approached by Indian students or their family seeking assistance regarding any disciplinary action for participation in protests in the universities. "We expect all our citizens at home and abroad to respect local laws and regulations," he said.

Last Updated :22 hours ago

