'Theaterisation Is The Answer & It's Coming': Army Chief Dwivedi Disclosure On Tri-Forces Integration For India's Future War

ETV Bharat / bharat

New Delhi: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday stressed India is getting battle-ready for the future war, insisting that theaterisation -- or the integration of Army, Air Force and Navy capabilities -- will take definitely take place and the question is only about how long it would take to materialise.

If one has to deal with multiple agencies, "theaterisation is the answer", he said. Dwivedi made the remarks while interacting with media after launching a book titled 'Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India's Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan' at Manekshaw Centre here.

He was asked about his stand on theaterisation, after divergent views emerged recently on the move planned. "Theaterisation will come, today or tomorrow. We just have to see how long it will take. We have to go through certain steps to bring in theaterisation, which includes jointness, integration. A lot of things need to be discussed over for that," the Army chief said.

He also explained why theaterisation is "necessary". "When we fight a battle, an Army doesn't fight alone. We have Border Security Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police. Then there are the tri-services, defence cyber agencies, defence space agencies, and now we are talking about cognitive warfare agencies. Besides, there are agencies such as the ISRO, Civil Defence, Civil Aviation, Railways, NCC, state and Central administrations...

"If one has to deal with so many agencies, theaterisation is the answer. Because unity of command is more important. You need one commander to achieve coordination in execution. Theaterisation is absolutely necessary," he asserted.

Dwivedi echoes two forces' chiefs

The Army chief's remarks comes nearly two weeks after chiefs of other two forces expressed their views on theaterisation.

At a two-day tri-services seminar 'Ran Samwad' held at the Army War College in Mhow last month, Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh and Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi spoke on theaterisation, making it clear that the two forces have divergent views on the plan.