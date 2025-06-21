The Yoga Ashram in Munger: A Training Centre for The Yoga Trainers

Patna: The Yoga Ashram in Munger, Bihar has the distinction of being one of the world’s first yoga universities imparting training to hundreds of yoga enthusiasts.

Today, even as the whole world celebrated the 11th International Yoga Day, the Yoga school in Bihar, true to its old tradition imparted lessons to Yoga trainers throughout the day.

This is claimed to be the first Yoga university in the world which has earned its reputation as a training centre for trainers of Yoga from across the world. People from many countries come here to learn yoga and go back to set up their own centres.

According to one statistics given by the Yoga ashram more than 50,000 yoga trainers have been trained here ever since its inception in 1963.

The Bihar Yoga Vidyalaya was established in 1963 in Munger by Swami Satyanand Saraswati. Situated on the banks of the Ganges river, it is also known as the Yoga City as the journey of the institute continues uninterrupted.

From 1983 to 2009, Niranjananand Saraswati was in charge and he reportedly handled the institute very well. In 2009, Swami Shivanand became the president of the institute.

During this time, the fame of Bihar Yoga Vidyalaya spread all over the world. Courses were designed and taught for the common people. So far, more than 50,000 yoga teachers have received training from this university. A separate natural environment has been created for Bihar Yoga Vidyalaya, so that no yoga practitioner faces any problem.

As head of the Yoga Ashram, Swami Satyanand Saraswati had visited countries like Singapore, Australia, Japan, America, Canada, England, France, Holland, Sweden, Austria and Italy in the year 1968. Everywhere he told people about the importance of yoga.

Niranjananand Saraswati got the responsibility in 1983 as the spiritual successor of Swami Satyanand Saraswati.

After this, Satyanand Saraswati left Bihar Yoga Vidyalaya in 1988 and settled in Rakhiya, a small village in Jharkhand, to do meditation and work for the deprived sections of the society.

The Yoga gurus at the centre said that Yoga has physical, mental and emotional properties. By doing yoga, a person's body becomes flexible, strong and healthy. Also, stress is reduced and it helps enhance the power of concentration. Apart from this, emotional balance also improves with regular practice as does self – confidence.

As part of its outreach programme, Bihar Yoga Vidyalaya trainers go to different institutions of the country and promote yoga. Yoga courses are also conducted by the institute for prisoners in jail.

Yoga University has also carried out research on how to cure diseases like asthma, diabetes and heart disease through yoga. It has more than 200 international and hundreds of national yoga and spiritual centres. It has been given the status of a standard university. At present, a four-month yoga certificate course is being conducted here in the Gurukul style.

The institution offers one-year and two-year courses for higher studies in philosophy yoga, psychology yoga, applied yoga and environmental yoga science. The institute also has a large library for yoga research.

The Yoga Ashram follows a rigorous schedule as the day starts at 4 am in the morning every day in Munger. Candidates start yoga practice after completing their daily activities. Bhajan-Kirtan is organized in the ashram in the evening. All activities cease after 6:30 pm. By 7:30 pm, all the candidates retire to their individual rooms.

The Yoga ashram has also released its program for the International Yoga Day 2025. This program is completely online, so that everyone can practice yoga at home and reap the benefits of yoga from any corner of the world. Incidentally, this year is the birth centenary of Swami Satyananda Saraswati and the organizers have released a training programme on Yoga Nidra (Yoga Sleep) in 108 languages.