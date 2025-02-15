Junagadh: A Pakistani woman, who has availed Indian citizenship after marrying a man from Gujarat, has expressed disappointment over her inability to vote in the Junagadh Municipal Corporation election scheduled on Sunday after her the candidate in her ward was declared the winner unopposed.

Voting for Junagadh Municipal Corporation is going to be held on 16 February. But Hema Ahuja, who married a man from Junagadh and settled here in Gujarat, is not excited as she will not be able to vote despite being an Indian citizen.

The Unfulfilled Wish Of Pakistan Daughter, Now India's Daughter-In-Law, In Junagadh Municipal Corporation Election (ETV Bharat)

It is learnt that Ward 14 of the Municipal Corporation, where Hema is listed as a voter, will not witness polling as the only candidate contesting from the ward has been declared unopposed winner of the ward.

Hemaben Ahuja was born in Mirpur, Sindh province of Pakistan. While her mother and father as well as all the family members and relatives are citizens of Pakistan and live in Mirpur Khas, Hema is an Indian citizen after she decided to settle in Gujarat.

Back in Pakistan, Hema has never voted and was excited to vote in the Junagadh municipal polls, which could not materialise given the circumstances.

Significantly, earlier this month, BJP got a shot in the arm after Congress candidates withdrew nominations in eight of the 60 seats of the JMC.