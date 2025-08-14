ETV Bharat / bharat

The Tiranga's First Unfurling In Arunachal Pradesh: Moje Riba and India's Independence

Tezpur : Moje Riba, a freedom fighter, was the first to hoist the Indian National flag in Dipa village of Arunachal Pradesh on August 15, 1947, a day etched in stones in the annals of Indian history. Seventy-eight years after India’s independence, the story of Moje Riba remains largely unknown beyond the hills of Arunachal Pradesh.

Yet in the remote West Siang district, he is remembered as a pioneering freedom fighter and one who carried the call for independence deep into the tribal heartlands and unfurled the tricolour here for the very first time. On the eve of India’s 79th Independence Day villagers in West Siang district are reminded of Riba’s legacy and the power of his determination and sense of patriotism.

In 1947, Arunachal Pradesh was known as the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA).

NEFA was a political division under British India and later became an integral part of the Union of India in 1947. It was renamed Arunachal Pradesh on January 20, 1972, when it became a Union Territory. Finally, it achieved full statehood on February 20, 1987.

Born in 1911 in Daring village, Arunachal Pradesh to the late Gamo Riba, Moje was driven by a strong desire to fight for India's freedom. He travelled to places like Dirang, where he met prominent leaders of the Indian National Congress (INC) like Gopinath Bordoloi and Lalit Hazarika. Inspired by their vision, he joined the INC and became the first President of the INC for the region that would later become Arunachal Pradesh.

Moje Riba actively campaigned against British rule, distributing Congress flags and pamphlets to mobilize support among the local population. He established the Dipa Congress Committee, the first modern political party in Arunachal Pradesh, and served as its President.

He organized protests against the colonial administration, which eventually led to his arrest and imprisonment in Pasighat along with other Congress members. After some time, the British Political Officer Peter Loren Seton James was removed from his post at Pasighat, and the Congress activists were released.

His youngest daughter, Jemen Riba, now a faculty member at Rajiv Gandhi University recalls, “My father was a hero of the freedom movement. During his travels to Sadiya, Dibrugarh and other towns for the cane trade, he came to know about British rule and learnt about the independence struggle. The influence of Mahatma Gandhi’s Non-Cooperation Movement and the growing popularity of Gopinath Bordoloi drew him to the cause of the freedom struggle.”