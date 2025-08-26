The Tiny Stingless Bees: A Bhubaneswar Scientist Is Revolutionizing Farming Of Honey For Income And Health

Bhubaneswar: In Bhubaneswar, bee scientist Dr. Bikas Kumar Patra is promoting the profitable and medicinal farming of stingless bees, a tiny insect that does not have a sting.

Despite being common in tribal areas and abundant across Odisha, many people are still unaware of the systematic methods for cultivating these valuable stingless bees.

Dr. Patra, now 60 years old, has dedicated over 45 years to beekeeping, inspired by his father, a government teacher who kept bees at home. With an academic background in botany, entomology, and environmental science, Dr. Patra has developed a deep understanding of ecological principles that inform his beekeeping practices.

The Tiny Stingless Bees (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Patra said, "This bee is available everywhere. We have developed a method for cultivating this in a way that people can benefit, produce offspring from the colony and harvest honey and pollen properly. We are training people on how to cultivate this in a systematic way, how to produce colony offspring easily and harvest honey and pollen properly?”

"Whoever does this cultivation, there is no loss and 100 per cent profit, said Patra. "These bees will not fly away. Once placed, they will live for 50 years. They can be divided, placed in pots, baskets, bamboo baskets, and small boxes made of straw. This cultivation can also be done to enhance the beauty of the house. These bees can bring honey from small trees," he added.

Dr. Bikas Kumar Patra's mission to spread stingless beekeeping (ETV Bharat)

He demonstrates this by keeping stingless bee colonies in various creative containers at his Maitri Bihar home in Bhubaneshwar, including plastic pipes hung from trees for decoration, wooden houses, coconut shells, and bamboo. He also teaches others how to systematically cultivate these bees to ensure the colony can easily produce offspring and to properly harvest honey and pollen.

The honey produced by stingless bees is highly valued for its medicinal properties and commands a premium price in the market. In terms of purity, the honey can sell for Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 per kilogram, with 100 grams fetching around 1,500 rupees.

“This is one such species of bee; the honey it produces is in great demand. Although its price is very high in the market, bee farming can be done in a very easy and simple way. A single box can produce 500 grams of honey twice a year,” said Patra.

Health expert Dr. Neeraj Mishra noted: “The honey from this species of stingless bees contains a rare sugar called trehalose, making it a healthier alternative to regular sugar, and its high content of hydrogen peroxide gives it anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. This medicinal quality makes it useful for various ailments, from cancer to diabetes.”

Customer Sunil Kumar Mishra from Pipili said, "I am a beekeeper. A few days ago, I was feeling unwell for a few days. I have been feeling much better since I started consuming this stingless producer in Bhubaneswar. It also tastes good."

Unlike traditional beekeeping, where boxes must be 10 feet apart, stingless bee boxes can be placed just 10 fingers apart, allowing for more intensive cultivation in smaller spaces like rooftops or balconies.

"Once a colony is established, it can thrive for up to 50 years and be easily divided to create new colonies. In addition to honey, the bees also serve as excellent pollinators for small trees and flowers, further benefiting the farmer," said Patra. He added that the bees are docile and will not fly away once established.

"With proper management, stingless bee farming offers a sustainable and profitable livelihood, particularly for tribal communities in Odisha who are already familiar with the species," Patra added.