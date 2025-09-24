ETV Bharat / bharat

The Story Of Shakambhari Mata: The Mughal Invasion And A 1,700-Year-Old Legend

Legend goes that when the Mughal army arrived with the intent to demolish the temple, they were met with a large swarm of bees that attacked and forced them to retreat.

The temple of Shakambhari is uniquely constructed in the middle of the lake. Priest Mahesh Kumar elaborates that the Shakambhari Mata temple is built on a hill nestled within Asia’s largest saltwater lake - Sambhar Lake, located around 90 kilometres from Rajasthan's capital, Jaipur.

In addition, people from 116 different clans and diverse castes also worship Shakambhari as their family deity. It is widely believed that those who come to her court with their wishes are granted their desires by the goddess.

According to Priest Mahesh Kumar Vyas, this ancient temple boasts a history spanning approximately 1,700 years. A cherished centre of faith for countless devotees, Shakambhari Mata is regarded as the family deity of the esteemed Chauhan clan.

Jaipur: Rajasthan is revered as the land of devotion and power. On this auspicious occasion of the great festival dedicated to the worship of Shakti, the sacred shrine of Shakambhari Mata - situated in the heart of Sambhar Lake. The Goddess’s knee is worshipped and venerated here.

When Emperor Jahangir received news of this event, he was skeptical and journeyed to the Mata's court himself to witness the phenomenon. He had seven iron pans placed on the eternal flame burning within the Mata's temple, but the flame miraculously burst through all the pans.

Following this astonishing display, Emperor Jahangir too was convinced it was a miracle and proceeded to build a canopy on the hill.

Ajay Jopat, manager of the Temple Management Trust, explains that King Vasudev Chauhan of the Chauhan dynasty was a staunch devotee of Shakambhari Mata.

Pleased with his devotion, the Mata asked him to ask for a blessing. When the king asked for a boon of silver, the goddess stipulated that a silver mine would be found wherever his horse ran. With the blessings of the goddess, a silver mine was discovered, but the king's mother explained that this immense wealth would be fiercely contested. Upon the king's request, the goddess transformed the silver mine into raw silver, or salt.

The faithful say that the Shakambhari form of the goddess is also mentioned in mythological texts. It is said that to save her devotees from a severe famine, the goddess caused rain with her tears. Shakambhari Mata is considered the goddess of vegetation, so devotees who come here typically offer green vegetables and fruits as prasad. Coconuts, lotus seeds, sugar candy, and other sweets are also offered to the goddess. Every year, when the first batch of salt is ready, salt producers offer the salt at the goddess's feet.

Sambhar accounts for seven percent of the country's total salt production. He explains that Sambhar Lake covers approximately 90 square miles. Geographically, Sambhar Lake spans three districts (Jaipur, Ajmer, and Nagaur). The soil here is so salty that fresh rainwater that falls here becomes saline within a few days. A large amount of salt is produced around Sambhar Lake. Salt is produced by leaching the saltwater into beds.

Thousands of people in these three districts are involved in salt production and trade. Sambhar salt accounts for approximately seven percent of the country's total salt production. Salt from Sambhar Lake is available across the country through various brands. The salt content is particularly high, making it unique.