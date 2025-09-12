The Story Of Manas Pratim Bora: How An Assamese Sculptor Is Changing The Durga Puja Narrative
Manas Bora redefines idol making in Assam not just for art, but for livelihood opportunity
Published : September 12, 2025 at 5:26 PM IST
Moran (Assam): “I didn’t study beyond high school, but I’ve found my path through clay,” says 24-year old Manas Pratim Bora from Rangoli Tarani Pathar in Charaideo district of Assam.
In a field dominated by migrant artists from Bengal and other states, Manas stands out as one of the very few young Assamese sculptors crafting Durga idols with his own hands.
For a while, Manas had worked in an idol-making workshop in Moran to sharpen his skills. Now he manages it all by himself.
Manas's story is exceptional. In a state where idol-making is seen as a job for outsiders, he has turned it into a means of self-reliance, cultural pride, and creative identity. As pandals light up and prayers echo, his silent presence in the clay room is a reminder that real celebration starts with recognising and nurturing local talent.
As Durga Puja draws near, cities and towns across Assam prepare for the grand celebrations but an age-old pattern still persists. Clay artisans from outside the state are brought in to sculpt elaborate idols of the Goddess Durga, Sarswati, Lakshmi and others. Every year, this practice drains lakhs of rupees from Assam’s economy – as artisans from outside mostly neighbouring West Bengal arrive and make huge earnings.
In the midst of this trend, 24-year-old Manas is breaking the mould - quite literally. Idol-making is not traditionally practiced in Assamese households, and local artisans are hard to come by. But Manas, who began shaping clay at just four years old, is challenging that norm. Without formal training, but driven by passion and persistence, he has made a name for himself - receiving multiple orders from Puja committees this year.
“Assamese people rarely take up this kind of work, so we were scared at first,” says Manas’s uncle Putul Hazarika, recalling the family's early apprehension. “We were worried it would bring bad luck, but now we see it as a blessing.”
Manas made his first Vishwakarma idol at the age of four. What started as childhood curiosity turned into a skill that’s now sustaining his family. His big break came when the Hingrijan Durga Puja Committee purchased one of his early Durga idols - a move that sparked interest from other local organisers.
Today, Manas handles everything - from frame-building to sculpting, detailing to painting. Apart from Durga, he crafts idols of Kali, Lakshmi, Vishwakarma, and Ganesh, as well as traditional Namghar Asanas (altars), which are in demand in nearby tea garden areas. He receives visitors from distant places who come to buy his hand crafted work.
A belief that religious rituals are necessary in idol-making and idol makers, sometimes deters Assamese artists. Manas says, “Many think there are strict rules, but I’ve worked with several artisans who follow no specific rituals. Especially in Assam, that’s not a barrier.”
What concerns him more is the economic impact. Manas regrets, “Every year, artists from outside Assam takeaway huge amounts of money during Puja season. If our youth took up this craft, they could earn a substantial amount. There’s opportunity here - not just for art, but for livelihood.”
