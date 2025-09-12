ETV Bharat / bharat

The Story Of Manas Pratim Bora: How An Assamese Sculptor Is Changing The Durga Puja Narrative

Moran (Assam): “I didn’t study beyond high school, but I’ve found my path through clay,” says 24-year old Manas Pratim Bora from Rangoli Tarani Pathar in Charaideo district of Assam.

In a field dominated by migrant artists from Bengal and other states, Manas stands out as one of the very few young Assamese sculptors crafting Durga idols with his own hands.

For a while, Manas had worked in an idol-making workshop in Moran to sharpen his skills. Now he manages it all by himself.

Idols made by Manas Pratim Bora (ETV Bharat)

Manas's story is exceptional. In a state where idol-making is seen as a job for outsiders, he has turned it into a means of self-reliance, cultural pride, and creative identity. As pandals light up and prayers echo, his silent presence in the clay room is a reminder that real celebration starts with recognising and nurturing local talent.

As Durga Puja draws near, cities and towns across Assam prepare for the grand celebrations but an age-old pattern still persists. Clay artisans from outside the state are brought in to sculpt elaborate idols of the Goddess Durga, Sarswati, Lakshmi and others. Every year, this practice drains lakhs of rupees from Assam’s economy – as artisans from outside mostly neighbouring West Bengal arrive and make huge earnings.