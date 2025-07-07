The Spiritual Journey And Divine Attainment Of Krishna Devotee Meera Bai From Pushkar To Vrindavan

Ajmer: Pushkar in Rajasthan has been the spiritual seat of many Indian sages and saints for centuries. It continues to be one of the main spiritual Tapo Bhoomi (Holy Place of Worship). The water of Brahma Sarovar (Holy Pond) of Pushkar is considered sacred and one form of Lord Narayana.

Devotee Shiromani Meera Bai – the 16 century mystic, renowned for her passionate devotion to Lord Krishna is an integral part of the Hindu mythology and has a deep connection with this holy land.

The Guru (Spiritual head) who showed Meera Bai the way to reach her C(another name for Lord Krishna) and gave her Vaishnavi initiation was also found by her in Pushkar. This is the same Guru from whom Meera Bai had learnt to worship and serve the divine idol of Girdhar Gopal – a synonym for Lord Krishna.

The temple of Parshuram Dwara near Brahma Ghat in Pushkar is famous as the temple of Meera's Girdhar Gopal. Devotee Shiromani Meera's Lord Girdhar Gopal (Lord Krishna) resides here. The inscription in the temple under Nimbarka Peeth also mentions about the divine idol of Meera Bai.

Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh had performed penance:

Pushkar is the most sacred of all the pilgrimages and is considered as the seat of Lord Brahma.

In Hindu mythology Brahma is the creator of the Universe and all its beings. Brahma along with Vishnu and Shiva forms the Trimurti or the triumvirate representing the cyclical existence – creation, preservation and destruction to re-create.

It has been the place of penance for saints and sages. The belief goes – one may have done many pilgrimages, but here is the ultimate place of worship in Pushkar. Similarly, it is believed that penance and sadhana (meditation) may be done anywhere in the world, but unless an ascetic or a devotee comes to Pushkar and worships, he will not get emancipation.

According to Hindu religious scriptures, the Hindu triumvirate - Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh themselves had performed penance for years in the Pushkar forests. Jagadguru Nimbarka Peethadheeswar Parshuram Devacharya had also performed penance at this place. He was the Guru of devotee Shiromani Meera. It is said about the idol of Girdhar Gopal installed in the temple by Parashuram near Brahma Ghat of Pushkar that this is the same idol which Bhakt Shiromani Meera always kept with her and used to worship and serve.

Shyam Sharan Maharaj, Mahant of Lakshmi Narayan located in Patti Katla in Ajmer and Narsingh temple in Holi Dhada, from the tradition of Nimbarka Acharya Peeth, tells that Meera used to live in her maternal grandmother's house in childhood.

An incident in childhood changed Meera's life for ever and the world has come to know Meera as Bhakt Shiromani – epitomising a Bhakti movement in Indian mythological journey. Mahant Maharaj said that Meera's childhood was spent in her maternal grandmother's house in Merta.

One day, when a wedding procession passed by the house, girl Meera asked her grandmother what was happening? At that time grandmother was worshipping Lord Krishna in her house. Meera asked the same question to her grandmother again with curiosity till she got an answer. The story goes, Meera’s grandmother said that the groom's procession is leaving. Then Meera asked about the groom.

Meera Finds the Power of Love and Devotion in Pushkar:

Meera asked her grandmother: “Who is my groom?” Then grandmother could not think of an answer to Meera Bai's question, and pointing towards the idol of Lord Krishna, she said that your groom is this Girdhar Gopal. That very moment changed Meera's life. Meera discovered the power and courage to follow her spiritual path and her journey of Bhakt Shiromani Meera started from here.

From that day, Meera considered Girdhar Gopal as her everything. After this, Meera's entire life was spent in Krishna devotion.

Mahant Shyam Sharan tells that Krishna devotee Meera has had a deep relation with Pushkar. Meera took Vaishnavi initiation from Nimbarka Peethadheeshwar Parshuram Devacharya in Pushkar. People related to her maternal and maternal side had also already taken initiation from Nimbarka Peeth. Due to this, Meera used to visit Pushkar with her family.

What is the importance of 'Parshuram Dwara': Impressed by Meera's devotion and love for Krishna, Guru Parshuram Devacharya gave Meera the divine idol of Lord Girdhar Gopal. After getting the idol of Girdhar Gopal, Meera's intense love and longing for Lord Krishna increased further. Meera wanted to stay in Pushkar and worship Krishna under the guidance of the Guru. Then Parshuram Devacharya told her about the importance of penance and meditation in the holy land of Pushkar.

Seeing Meera's devotion to Krishna, he advised her to go to Vrindavan and worship Krishna. After taking Vaishnavi initiation, Meera went to Vrindavan. It was here that Meera saw her Sarveshwar Girdhar Gopal for the first time. After the disappearance of devotee Shiromani Meera from the statue of Dwarkadhish in Dwarka, the then Peethadheeshwar of Nimbarka Peeth Radha Sarveshwar Devacharya established the statue of Meera's Girdhar Gopal in the temple of Parashuram. Parashuram is the same place where Meera's guru Parashuram Devacharya took Samadhi alive. It is believed that even today, childless couples who worship at his Samadhi with devotion get children.

Established Nimbarka Peeth in Salemabad: There is a grand temple of Lord Girdhar Gopal at Parashuram Ghat near Brahma Ghat in Pushkar. The history related to the temple is also mentioned on the stone inscriptions in the temple premises itself. Parshuram Devacharya established Nimbarka Peeth in Salemabad situated in Rupangarh area of ​​Pushkar Aranya on the instructions of his Guru Hari Vyas Devacharya. According to the inscription in the temple premises, Hari Vyas Devacharya used to propagate Vaishnava religion. It is said that for the propagation of Vaishnava religion, Parshuram Devacharya established Nimbarka Peeth in Salemabad situated in Rupangarh area of ​​Pushkar Aranya.