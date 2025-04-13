ETV Bharat / bharat

Significance And History Of Vaisakhi And Khalsa Sajna Diwas

Chandigarh: Vaisakhi, also known as Baisakhi, is a widely celebrated festival in India, especially in Punjab. It is known as a festival of harvest across the country, marking the joy of ripening Rabi crops. For the Sikh community, it holds an even deeper spiritual and historical meaning, as it marks the birth of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Sinhj Ji in 1699.

Khalsa Sajna Diwas

On April 13, 1699, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the 10th Guru of the Sikhs, laid the foundation of the Khalsa Panth at Anandpur Sahib. On this historic day, Guru Sahib called for a grand gathering of Sikhs from far and wide. Nearly 80,000 devotees assembled to listen to their Guru.

As the people gathered, Guru Gobind Singh Ji appeared before them and unsheathed his sword. In a bold voice, he asked, "Who is ready to give his head for the sake of Dharma?" The crowd fell silent. Then, one Sikh stepped forward and agreed to follow the Guru into a tent. Moments later, only Guru Gobind Singh Ji emerged from the tent with his sword stained red and asked for another volunteer. Then another man followed him to the tent. This continued until five Sikhs agreed to offer themselves for their dharma.

Everyone was shocked and relieved when all five of them came out of the tent alive. Their faith and bravery had been put to the test by Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Through a unique 'Amrit Sanchar' ceremony, these five devout Sikhs were subsequently initiated into a new order. They became the 'five beloved ones', the first 'Panj Pyare'.

With the creation of the Khalsa Panth, Guru Gobind Singh Ji gave the Sikhs a new identity, fearless, disciplined, and committed to justice and equality. He ended caste divisions by declaring that every man would take the name "Singh" and every woman "Kaur". He also introduce the Five Ks- Kesh (uncut hair), Kara (teel bracelet), Kanga (wooden comb), Kirpan (sword), and Kachhehra (shorts), as symbols of the Khalsa identity.