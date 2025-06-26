The Scars Of Witch Hunting Exist In Jharkhand But There Are Pockets Showing Women Out Of Fear

Khunti: Jharkhand, which is known for its cultural diversity is still in the grip of some deep social evils that shame humanity.

Witch-hunting is one such inhuman practice that is still prevalent especially in rural and tribal areas of the state. This practice is not only based on superstitions, but it is also a symbol of gender inequality, social injustice and economic insecurity.

According to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), from 2001 to 2020, as many as 590 people, mostly women, were murdered in Jharkhand after being branded as “witches.”

Civil society organizations estimate that more than 1,800 murders have taken place in the name of witch-hunting in Jharkhand in the last 20 years.

The practice of witch-hunting is particularly prevalent in 12 states of India such as Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh. Of these, Jharkhand is one of the worst affected states of this evil. This practice is deeply rooted in the tribal communities.

Witch-hunting in Khunti: Shocking figures:

According to data from the Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS), in Khunti district alone, 650 women and 11 men became victims of witch-hunting in the last three years.

Only a few of these cases reached the police. Property disputes were the main reason in most cases. JSLPS tried to get justice for the victims through awareness campaigns and legal aid, but many cases are still pending in court.

Some incidents from Khunti district show the horrors of the practice:

In an incident in 2022, a woman from Khunti reported that a few days after her husband's death, another of her relative’s husband died of illness. She was accused of being a witch for this. The relatives beat her up, threw her out of the house and threatened to kill her if she ever eturned. The case was related to a property dispute, as her relative’s family wanted to take over the woman's land after her husband's death.

In another case a woman from Khunti police station area was accused of being a witch after her elderly mother-in-law died of illness. Her brother-in-law, sister-in-law and their children humiliated her, destroyed crops in her cultivated land and ruined her mentally and financially. The case is in court, and the victim is now working to make society aware.

In a 2021 incident, another woman from Khunti had a minor daughter from her clan suffering from epilepsy. Instead of treatment, the family resorted to an exorcist. After the death of the girl, the woman was badly beaten up after being branded as a witch. The villagers were convinced that she killed the girl by doing black magic. She has left her village and is living elsewhere.

According to JSLPS, District Project Manager, Manisha Sancha, the situation in Khunti has improved in recent times. There has been a decrease in the number of cases of witch-hunting compared to earlier times, and many women are now coming out of this fear.

Police intervention and sustained public awareness campaigns have yielded results in Khunti, says Manisha Sancha.

The fight of Chutni Mahato:

The story of Padma Shri Chutni Mahato assumes significance in the backdrop of such a scenario. Chutni Mahato, who lives in Saraikela district of Jharkhand, has been awarded the Padma Shri for fighting against the witch practice. Even though the world salutes Chutni's spirit, the woman herself shudders as she remembers the past. She still bears the scars of being called a witch.

Chutni says that she was married at a very young age but in 1995, when a girl fell ill in the village, people suspected that Chutni had done black magic on her. A panchayat was held in the village and Chutni was declared a witch in the full panchayat.

That very night some people of the village tried to rape her by entering her house. Chutni somehow saved herself but the panchayat imposed a fine of ₹500 on her the next day which she paid with great difficulty.

But her ordeal did not end there. Exorcist was called in the village when she was forced to drink urine and eat human excreta. When Chutni somehow managed to save her life and ran away from the Panchayat. The whole village was on one side and a helpless Chutni was on the other. Her husband also left her at that time due to compulsion

Chutni Mahato became a source of inspiration

Instead of giving up Chutni vowed to fight till the last. She waged a war against witch hunting that ultimately brought her the recognition of Padma Shri in 1995. It was very difficult to win the war but she kept moving forward with her strong determination. Today, Chutni Mahato is like a ray of hope for ill-fated tribal women who have undergone the horrors of witch hunting. She is reported to have saved more than 100 victims of witch hunting in Jharkhand.