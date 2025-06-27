ETV Bharat / bharat

The Revised Jharia Master Plan to Tackle Underground Mine Fires Brings New Hopes To The Affected

Dhanbad: The revised Jharia Master Plan approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday has generated new hopes among the affected population in the Dhanbad coal belt.

Underground fires have been burning in Jharia belt for almost 100 years. Thousands of people are living above these underground fires. These fires have resulted in severe land degradation, subsidence, coal mine fires and other socio-environmental problems.

The total financial outlay of about Rs. 5940.47 crore allocated under the revised plan envisages rehabilitation of affected families, tackling land subsidence as well as sustainable livelihood generation for the rehabilitated families.

In addition, both legal title holder families and non-legal title holder families in the Jharia coal belt will be provided with a livelihood grant of Rs 1 lakh and access to loan assistance of up to Rs 3 lakh through institutional credit pipeline as per the revised plan.

The rehabilitation is being planned in a phased manner to ensure that the handling of fire and subsidence incidents and rehabilitation of affected families will be done on a priority basis from the most vulnerable sites.

Despite several attempts earlier to tackle this problem, the goal of re-settling the affected people could not be achieved fully. Once again, the exercise of rehabilitating the population has been undertaken with the sanction of substantial funds.

The original Jharia Master Plan was launched in 2009. The goal was to rehabilitate displaced people living in fire-affected and danger zones by 2021. But the goal could not be achieved fully due to lack of proper planning and utilization of funds. The original Jharia Master Plan to deal with fire, subsidence and rehabilitation in Dhanbad district was approved by the Centre in August 2009. It had an implementation period of 10 years and a pre-implementation period of two years, with an estimated investment of Rs 7,112.11 crore.

People welcome the initiative of the government:

This time, the people of Jharia are expressing happiness over the decision of the central government. They are appreciating this initiative as the government's new plan comes with a compensation package for the house along with an employment opportunity. Social activist Pinaki Rai said that this time the government has increased the compensation amount in the revised Jharia master plan. There is also provision for employment under skill development programme.