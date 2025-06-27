The Revised Jharia Master Plan to Tackle Underground Mine Fires Brings New Hopes To The Affected

Dhanbad: The revised Jharia Master Plan approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday has generated new hopes among the affected population in the Dhanbad coal belt.
Underground fires have been burning in Jharia belt for almost 100 years. Thousands of people are living above these underground fires. These fires have resulted in severe land degradation, subsidence, coal mine fires and other socio-environmental problems.
The total financial outlay of about Rs. 5940.47 crore allocated under the revised plan envisages rehabilitation of affected families, tackling land subsidence as well as sustainable livelihood generation for the rehabilitated families.
In addition, both legal title holder families and non-legal title holder families in the Jharia coal belt will be provided with a livelihood grant of Rs 1 lakh and access to loan assistance of up to Rs 3 lakh through institutional credit pipeline as per the revised plan.
The rehabilitation is being planned in a phased manner to ensure that the handling of fire and subsidence incidents and rehabilitation of affected families will be done on a priority basis from the most vulnerable sites.
Despite several attempts earlier to tackle this problem, the goal of re-settling the affected people could not be achieved fully. Once again, the exercise of rehabilitating the population has been undertaken with the sanction of substantial funds.
The original Jharia Master Plan was launched in 2009. The goal was to rehabilitate displaced people living in fire-affected and danger zones by 2021. But the goal could not be achieved fully due to lack of proper planning and utilization of funds. The original Jharia Master Plan to deal with fire, subsidence and rehabilitation in Dhanbad district was approved by the Centre in August 2009. It had an implementation period of 10 years and a pre-implementation period of two years, with an estimated investment of Rs 7,112.11 crore.
People welcome the initiative of the government:
This time, the people of Jharia are expressing happiness over the decision of the central government. They are appreciating this initiative as the government's new plan comes with a compensation package for the house along with an employment opportunity. Social activist Pinaki Rai said that this time the government has increased the compensation amount in the revised Jharia master plan. There is also provision for employment under skill development programme.
The social worker said that the money allocated under this plan should not be diverted under any circumstances and is to be spent only in the affected areas of coal mining area.
“If the amount approved by the cabinet is used for other work, then it will be a deception with the people of Jharia,” said Rai.
Infrastructure development:
In addition, infrastructure and essential facilities such as roads, electricity, water supply, sewerage, schools, hospitals, skill development centres, community halls are to be developed at the rehabilitation sites. These are as per the recommendations of the Committee for Implementation of Revised Jharia Master Plan.
The history of mine fires:
Coal mines in Jharia coalfield date back to 1916, when the first incident of fire was reported. Since then, several fires have occurred within the overburden debris. Before nationalisation, these mines were privately owned and operated with a profit-driven approach. Mining methods were unscientific, with no concern for safety, conservation and the environment.
After nationalisation, a Polish team and Indian experts were appointed in 1978 to study the Jharia coal fire problem. According to the investigation, 77 fire incidents were identified in 41 coal mines of BCCL. In 1996, the Centre constituted a high-level committee headed by the coal secretary to review the problems of fire and subsidence in the Jharia coalfields.
The problem is yet to get a lasting solution. But this time people are hopeful.