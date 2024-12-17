The Return Of 'Soft Gold': Kashmir's Pashmina Weaving Gets Government Boost, Finds Global Recognition

Pulwama: Kashmir's Pashmina, often referred to as 'The Soft Gold', is renowned for its luxurious softness and timeless elegance. Made from the soft underbelly fibres of the Capra hircus goats, these fibres are transformed into exquisite shawls, scarves, Arabian handkerchiefs, and other delicate products by skilled artisans. The captivating fusion of age-old weaving techniques, vibrant natural dyes, and the craftsmanship of Kashmiri artisans has kept Pashmina at the pinnacle of luxury textile markets.

For centuries, the art of Pashmina weaving has been a key part of Kashmir's cultural and economic life. However, over recent years, the craft faced challenges as artisans struggled with low income, poor marketing, and an influx of cheaper, mass-produced alternatives.

This caused many to abandon Pashmina weaving in favour of other industries. But, thanks to sustained government support, the Pashmina industry in the region is experiencing a remarkable revival.

One of the districts benefiting from this resurgence is Pulwama, located in South Kashmir. Here, the Mir Pashmina Handloom Weavers Industrial Cooperative is playing a pivotal role in rejuvenating the traditional Pashmina craft. The cooperative, with the help of the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom, provides employment to dozens of male and female artisans, both young and old.

These artisans produce a wide range of Pashmina items, including shawls, stalls, and scarves, all of which are sold in national and international markets at premium prices due to their unique craftsmanship.

Mushtaq Ahmed Mir, a leading artisan at the Mir Pashmina Handloom Weavers Industrial Cooperative, shared that the Pashmina weaving tradition runs in his family. "Pashmina weaving is my ancestral profession, and I have been involved in it since childhood," he said.

Mushtaq emphasised the labour-intensive nature of the craft, noting that it takes about 8 to 9 days to weave a single Pashmina product by hand. He expressed gratitude for the support provided by the Departments of Handicrafts and Handloom in reviving this tradition in Pulwama. "This has become a source of income for dozens of artisans in our district," he added.

However, Mushtaq also called for greater attention from the government. "I request the government to pay more attention to the craft so that our products can reach every corner of the world, benefiting artisans like us," he said.

The significance of the Pashmina industry extends beyond just the artisans. It is a key driver of the local economy, with 70 per cent of the population in the Pulwama district engaged in Pashmina-related work. This includes not only weaving but also other industries like carpet weaving and paper mache. The government's continued focus on providing financial assistance, including low-interest loans and training programs, has been instrumental in reviving interest in the Pashmina craft.

Muhammad Yasin, the Assistant Director of Handicrafts and Handloom in Pulwama, explained the impact of these efforts. "In addition to providing training, the government is offering loans and credit schemes to the youth, enabling many educated, unemployed young people to start their own small industrial units," he said. This not only stabilises their economic condition but also generates employment opportunities for others in the region.

Mussrat Jan, one of the artisans from Pulwama, expressed her hope for the future. "Unemployment is high in Jammu and Kashmir, and we got involved in Pashmina weaving to make a living. We hope the government will support us further so that we can sell our products not only across India but also in international markets."

Similarly, Muhammad Akbar Mir, who has been working in the Pashmina industry for many years, highlighted the challenges faced by artisans before the government's intervention. "We did not receive much help from the government in the past, but now that we are registered with the Handicrafts and Handloom Department, we hope our craft will gain recognition," he said.