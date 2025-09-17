ETV Bharat / bharat

The Return Of A Legend: DHR To Revive 130-Year-Old Heritage Steam Engine For Puja Offerings To Tourists

Darjeeling: The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) is taking an impressive step by resurrecting a steam engine that harks back 130 years into the railway's long and celebrated history.

A historic 'Steam Locomotive Sharp, Stewart & Co: 777-B' is being carefully transported by road from the Railway Museum in Delhi this month, with a grand return to service planned just in time for the festive Puja season.

This move demonstrates the DHR's commitment to enhancing its already popular heritage services.

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), also known as the "Toy Train," is a 2-foot narrow-gauge railway line that travels 88 km through the Himalayan foothills in West Bengal and Darjeeling. The DHR was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1999.

As part of its ongoing efforts to cater to tourist demand, the DHR has planned to expand its puja offerings with three brand-new joyrides this festive season - Jungle Tea Safari, the Kurseong safari and the Mahanadi rides.

Despite these fresh options, the DHR authorities have confirmed that the steam-powered toy train continues to be the most coveted attraction. The timeless appeal of the steam engine, with its iconic smoke rising against the stunning mountain backdrop, draws visitors from both India and across the globe, creating a massive demand for tickets.

In response to this significant interest, the DHR is meticulously reviving the classic steam engine from the pages of history. This initiative will allow tourists to experience a captivating and authentic "living form of history," a truly unforgettable journey into the railway's heritage and provide a significant boost to the region's tourism.

In this regard, DHR Director Rishabh Chowdhury said, "The green signal has already been received to bring the engine of that ancient toy train. It will be brought from the Delhi museum this month. Then, work will be done to revive it. Along with travelling in the toy train pulled by this engine, tourists will be able to enjoy the thrill of its history."