The Return Of A Legend: DHR To Revive 130-Year-Old Heritage Steam Engine For Puja Offerings To Tourists
The initiative will allow tourists to experience a captivating and unforgettable journey into nostalgia, say DHR Officials.
Published : September 17, 2025 at 3:43 PM IST
Darjeeling: The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) is taking an impressive step by resurrecting a steam engine that harks back 130 years into the railway's long and celebrated history.
A historic 'Steam Locomotive Sharp, Stewart & Co: 777-B' is being carefully transported by road from the Railway Museum in Delhi this month, with a grand return to service planned just in time for the festive Puja season.
This move demonstrates the DHR's commitment to enhancing its already popular heritage services.
The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), also known as the "Toy Train," is a 2-foot narrow-gauge railway line that travels 88 km through the Himalayan foothills in West Bengal and Darjeeling. The DHR was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1999.
As part of its ongoing efforts to cater to tourist demand, the DHR has planned to expand its puja offerings with three brand-new joyrides this festive season - Jungle Tea Safari, the Kurseong safari and the Mahanadi rides.
Despite these fresh options, the DHR authorities have confirmed that the steam-powered toy train continues to be the most coveted attraction. The timeless appeal of the steam engine, with its iconic smoke rising against the stunning mountain backdrop, draws visitors from both India and across the globe, creating a massive demand for tickets.
In response to this significant interest, the DHR is meticulously reviving the classic steam engine from the pages of history. This initiative will allow tourists to experience a captivating and authentic "living form of history," a truly unforgettable journey into the railway's heritage and provide a significant boost to the region's tourism.
In this regard, DHR Director Rishabh Chowdhury said, "The green signal has already been received to bring the engine of that ancient toy train. It will be brought from the Delhi museum this month. Then, work will be done to revive it. Along with travelling in the toy train pulled by this engine, tourists will be able to enjoy the thrill of its history."
Samrat Sanyal, secretary of Himalayan Hospitality Travel and Tour Development Network, said, "This is great news for tourists. World Railway Day is coming up. If the heritage title holder DHR gets such a gift on that occasion, it will be an extra treat."
It is known that the 777-B engine was built in 1881 by Sharp Stewart and Company. This engine was built at the Atlas Workshop in Glasgow, Scotland. A total of 32 engines were built at that time. Of which 777-B is one. The engine was adapted to run on a two-foot narrow gauge railway line on hill slopes. The engine weighs 16 tons.
First, it was run in Himachal Pradesh for a few years. Then it was sent to Darjeeling. It was restored in 1917 at the Tindharia Workshop in Darjeeling and put back into service. The engine continued to chug the Darjeeling toy train until 1957. It was then retired by the DHR.
In 1999, the Railway Board took the steam engine to Delhi for exhibition. From there, in 2022, the engine was put on display at the National Railway Museum in Delhi. Now, an initiative has been taken to bring the ancient engine back to its long-standing place of work.
Rishabh Chowdhury said, "We will first bring the engine and test it at the Tindharia workshop. Our aim will be to make it ready for service again. For this, we will take the help of experts and workshops from home and abroad. If we are successful in this, many more engines of the toy train in Guwahati, Howrah and Delhi will be brought in the future. However, now everything depends on the performance of the engines."
The Tindharia workshop itself carries a history. The British built that workshop in 1913. It became a full-fledged and one of the country's toy train workshops in 1927. The workshop was built over an area of 6,670 square meters. It is still the backbone of the repair, renovation and revival of toy trains of Indian Railways. There are currently 13 steam engines under the DHR, which ar maintained in that workshop. These engines are still living witnesses to the history of the hills since the British period.
Some milestones about DHR:
- The journey offers panoramic views of the Kanchenjunga mountain range.
- The DHR was constructed between 1879 and 1881 to connect the plains of Siliguri with the hill station of Darjeeling.
- It climbs from approximately 100 meters at New Jalpaiguri to about 2,200 meters in Darjeeling, navigating the steep gradient using five loops and six zig-zags.
- The project was built by the Darjeeling Steam Tramway Co. before being renamed the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway Co.
- Tickets can be booked through the Indian Railways website (IRCTC) or at a DHR station.
- Ghum: Located at an elevation of 2,258 meters (7,407 ft), this is India's highest railway station. It also has a museum dedicated to the DHR.
- Batasia Loop: A spectacular spiral railway track that provides a 360-degree view of the landscape and the Darjeeling War Memorial.
