ETV Bharat / bharat

The Okhla landfills will remain in pictures only after December 2025 Delhi Environment Minister Sirsa



New Delhi: “Like the dinosaurs, this garbage mountain will become extinct, disappear,” Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, announced emphatically during a visit to the Okhla landfill site on Thursday.

The minister said that the Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has set a target of December 2025 for eliminating these garbage mountains and everyone was working towards achieving that goal.

“This is PM Modi's vision too, on which CM Rekha Gupta is working,” Sirsa said.

Sirsa was optimistic that in the coming four months - by December, 2025 about 20 lakh metric tons of garbage will be removed from Okhla site and by 2028, there will be no garbage mountains in Delhi.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is responsible for disposal of about 10-12 thousand metric tons of garbage coming out of all the residential colonies and commercial areas of Delhi every day.

Nearly 32 percent of the garbage generated every day is compostable material. Other recycled materials include 6.6 percent paper, 1.5 percent plastic, 2.5 percent metal and other materials used in building constructions.

The Environment Minister took stock of all this and also talked to the officials on how to speed up this work. Minister Sirsa said: “If Pakistan can be destroyed, what is there in a mountain?

This Okhla landfill site is the oldest of garbage dumps. Efforts to remove the garbage accumulated at this landfill had begun first. Plants to generate electricity from garbage were set up in nearby areas and other measures for garbage disposal were taken.

During the environment minister’s visit today, he was accompanied by Delhi Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh. Talks were also held with officials of Okhla Landsite of Delhi Municipal Corporation. The work that was being done on garbage disposal was discussed with them.