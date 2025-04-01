The Number Of Most Naxal-Affected Districts Decreased From 12 to 6: MHA

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: In a major development towards eliminating Naxalism from the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday claimed that the number of most Naxal-affected districts has reduced to 6 from 12.

"The number of districts of concern has also come down to 6 from 9 and the number of other LWE-affected districts has also been reduced from 17 to 6," the MHA said.

Out of total naxalism-affected districts, the number of most affected districts has been reduced from 12 to six, which include four districts from Chhattisgarh (Bijapur, Kanker, Narayanpur, and Sukma), one from Jharkhand (West Singhbhum), and one from Maharashtra (Gadchiroli).

Similarly, out of the total 38 affected districts, the number of districts of concern, where additional resources need to be intensively provided beyond the severely affected districts, has reduced from nine to six. These six districts are: Andhra Pradesh (Alluri Sitarama Raju), Madhya Pradesh (Balaghat), Odisha (Kalahandi, Kandhamal, and Malkangiri), and Telangana (Bhadradri-Kothagudem).

Earlier, the total number of districts affected by Naxalism in the country was 38.

"Due to persistent action against Naxalism, the number of other LWE-affected districts has also decreased from 17 to 6. These include districts from Chhattisgarh (Dantewada, Gariaband, and Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki), Jharkhand (Latehar), Odisha (Nuapada), and Telangana (Mulugu)," the MHA said.

The most-affected districts and districts of concern are given financial assistance of Rs 30 crore and Rs 10 crore respectively by the Government of India under a special scheme, Special Central Assistance (SCA) to fill the gaps in public infrastructure. Apart from this, special projects are also provided for these districts as per the need.

"The rapid improvement in the LWE scenario in the last one year is primarily due to the establishment of new security camps in the insurgency-affected core areas and development-oriented works such as expansion of roads, transport facilities, water, electricity and other welfare schemes of the government reaching the villagers," the MHA added.

Home Minister Amit Shah said, "The Modi government is building a Sashakt, Surakshit and Samriddh Bharat with a ruthless approach to Naxalism and relentless efforts for all-pervasive development. Bharat is determined to uproot Naxalism for goods by 31st March 2026."