Vaishnaw Calls New Pamban Bridge 'A Modern Engineering Marvel'

New Delhi: A day after announcing the formation of a five-member panel to examine safety concerns about the new Pamban Bridge, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday described the bridge as a "modern engineering marvel."

"The New Pamban Bridge: A modern engineering marvel!," Vaishnaw said in a post on X. India's first vertical-lift bridge connecting the country's mainland with Rameswaram island, has become the cynosure of all eyes these days despite its challenge for the Railways besides its mechanical peculiarity and a rough sea.

He further wrote, "The new #PambanBridge, coupled with the upgraded Rameswaram Railway Station (under construction), will enhance tourism, trade, and connectivity for this historic island." He also mentioned the New Pamban Bridge as a "symbol of progress, connecting people and places with modern engineering."

The Commissioner of Railway Safety, South Circle, recently inspected the bridge as per norms and pointed out certain deficiencies with a direction to rectify these before starting passenger as well as freight train operations. The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), which is constructing this 2.08-km-long bridge, faces a huge challenge in moving a lift span, which is 72.5-m-long, 16-m-wide and weighs 550 tonne, from the Rameshwaram end to 450 m in the sea to fix it to the bridge.

“We started moving this lift span on March 10 and till date, we have moved the 550 ton lift span 80 m towards the centre of the bridge. The biggest challenge is the 2.65 degree of curved alignment of the bridge. Had it been straight, we would have moved it faster,” a senior official of RVNL earlier said, adding the curved shape was essential due to various alignment changes.