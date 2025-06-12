The Mahayuti Alliance Government Flagship Scheme One State One Registration Delayed for Technical Glitches

Mumbai: An ambitious scheme for farmers namely 'One State One Registration' scheme was announced before the last assembly elections in Mumbai by the Mahayuti alliance government.

This scheme was to be launched in the month of March. But even in the month of June, this scheme has not started. Questions are being raised as to why this scheme is being delayed? What are the difficulties and obstacles?

The Mahayuti alliance government announced many ambitious and socially useful schemes.

It could be learnt from official sources that this scheme has been delayed due to several technical difficulties.

Under this scheme, property purchase and sale documents can be registered in any sub-registrar's office in the state. As a result, the registration process will be fast, transparent and easy. It will also curb malpractices. It is also said that this scheme will save time, money and effort.

For example, even if a person buying a property in Kolhapur is from Nagpur, he can register it in the sub-registrar's office near his house in Nagpur city, the government has said. But due to several obstacles in this scheme, this scheme has been delayed.

While the 'One State, One Registration' scheme has been delayed, the state government has started the 'One District, One Registration' scheme from May 1.

This scheme has been started in 36 districts of the state. In this regard, Revenue Department officer Satyanarayan Bajaj speaking to ETV Bharat said: “Under this scheme, the citizens of the district can buy or sell any of their property at any registrar office near them. Currently, 'One District, One Registration' has been started. Citizens of the district can take advantage of this scheme.”

After this scheme, the next phase will be 'One State, One Registration,'" said Revenue Department officer Satyanarayan Bajaj.

What are the problems in introducing the 'One State One Registration'?:

"The 'One State One Registration' scheme was to be launched from May 1 in Pune. However, this scheme has been delayed. Work is currently underway on many of its technical aspects as well as the registration software.

Strict monitoring is being done to prevent irregularities in the process of implementation. Due to this, the implementation of this scheme is being delayed. However, this scheme will come soon, officials said.

Satyanarayan Bajaj, a Revenue Department official said "This scheme will bring transparency in the purchase and sale of property and save people's time and money. “

Minister of State for Revenue Yogesh Kadam while talking to "ETV Bharat" said: “Work is underway on this scheme. It is in process. Due to this, the implementation of this scheme is being delayed,".