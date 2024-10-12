ETV Bharat / bharat

The Legacy of 'Ravan Baba': Delhi's Master Effigy Maker

Everyone in Delhi's Titarpur is familiar with the moniker 'Ravan Wale Baba'. Let us know who he is

Published : 2 hours ago

Collage of Ravan Baba and effigies from Delhi's Titarpur village
Collage of Ravan Baba and effigies from Delhi's Titarpur village (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Titarpur village in Delhi has been witness to magnificent Ravan Dahan for centuries but the area is more famous for its artists who make unique Ravana effigies for festivities across the country.

They have been making giant figures for generations as they inherited the skills and techniques from the master artist of yesteryears known as Ravan Baba.

Locals said that Ravan Baba, a devout Hindu, came to Delhi from Sikandarabad, Uttar Pradesh and started working in funeral homes. But his real passion was to create attractive things, such as effigies of Ravana out of bamboo. Thousands of people and artists have been influenced by his talent and mastery.

Disciples Carry Forward the Legacy

Ajay, an effigy maker said he received his training from his father, who was Ravan Baba’s taught. "Baba was a humble man and great master. He wore a kurta and dhoti, with 'Jai Shri Ram' embroidered on it,” Ajay recalled.

He said that thousands of people in Titarpur village carry on his custom today.

A Symbol of Excellence

Baba's students and followers are sought-after artists by clients because of their superior workmanship. So, effigy makers put Ravan Baba's photos outside their houses to guarantee authenticity.

One of the residents, Sultan Singh, believes Ravan Baba is a deity. “He resembled a sadhu and was devoted to his work. Numerous households now have means of subsistence thanks to his legacy."

