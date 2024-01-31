Husband and Wife Arrested for Kidnapping Boy; Another Couple on the Run

Hyderabad: The Hussaini Alam police on Tuesday arrested a husband and wife, accused in the case of kidnapping of a male child from Petlaburju Government Maternity Hospital, Jajjikhana recently.

Police officials said that the boy was freed from the captivity of the kidnappers and handed over to his mother. They said another couple is absconding in connection with this case.

South Zone Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sheikh Jahangir, Charminar ACP Rudrabhaskar, Hussaini Alam Inspector S. Surender, DI K. Swamy, Charminar Inspector K. Chandrasekhar, DI Balaswamy along with Dakshina Mandal DCP P. Sai Chaitanya gave the details of the boy's kidnapping case at the Police Commissionerate in Purani Haveli here.

According to the police officials, Orusu Venkanna (30) and Kavitha (26) of Haliya village, Anmula Mandal in the Nalgonda district have three daughters.

"They come to Peddamberpet and worked as labourers for livelihood. They told one 25-year-old Darshanam Nagaraj of Barakatgudem, Munagal Mandal, Suryapet district, whom they met at their place of work, that they did not have a male child. Nagaraj agreed to this and took Rs 60,000 as an advance from them. On January 23, he brought his wife Kamalamma (23) along with Venkanna and Kavitha to Jazzikhana Hospital. The accused made a plan to lure any boy in front of the hospital with chocolate," a police official added.

According to police officials, Mallesh's wife Kurva Geetha (26) from Eerladinne village of Narva mandal of Narayanapet district, who came to Jajjikhana hospital for delivery, was seen by them. "Nine months pregnant, she brought her six-year-old son K. Shivakumar to the hospital for her second delivery. She left Shivakumar in the hospital premises and went to the ward for treatment," they added.

"The accused went to Sivakumar and kidnapped him on the pretext of giving him a chocolate and took him to Hayatnagar. Geetha complained to the Hussaini Alam police the next day. Four police teams under the leadership of DCP Sai Chaitanya examined the CCTV footage in the vicinity of Jajjikhana Hospital and found the whereabouts of the accused," police officials said.

"On receiving information that they were in the Hayatnagar area on Tuesday, a team of Hussaini Alam and Charminar police reached there and arrested the accused Venkanna and Kavitha. Sivakumar was handed over to his mother Geeta. The other two accused - Darshanam Nagaraj and Kamalamma are absconding," they added.