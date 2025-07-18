ETV Bharat / bharat

The Kerala High Court Seeks Clarity If Permission Was Granted To An Individual To Install An Idol In Sabarimala Temple

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has said that the incident of giving permission to a private individual to install a Panchaloha idol of Lord Ayyappa in Sabarimala is a serious matter. The court also inquired if the Thantri had permission in the matter. The Devaswom Board has sought time to respond.

The Kerala High Court Devaswom Bench considered the matter based on the report submitted by the Special Commissioner in the matter of an individual collecting money by claiming that he had received permission to install a Panchaloha idol of Lord Ayyappa in Sabarimala.

The government clarified that the police have started an investigation regarding the fact that a native of Erode collected money by distributing pamphlets to install the idol.

Meanwhile, the High Court has directed the Special Commissioner to investigate and submit an additional report, including whether there was any money collection in the installation of the Ayyappa idol at the Annadana Mandapam and other places in Sabarimala.

The Devaswom Board has informed the court that it has issued a warning regarding the money collection related to the installation of the idol on the virtual queue platform as per the court's direction.