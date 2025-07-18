The Kerala High Court Seeks Clarity If Permission Was Granted To An Individual To Install An Idol In Sabarimala Temple

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has said that the incident of giving permission to a private individual to install a Panchaloha idol of Lord Ayyappa in Sabarimala is a serious matter. The court also inquired if the Thantri had permission in the matter. The Devaswom Board has sought time to respond.
The Kerala High Court Devaswom Bench considered the matter based on the report submitted by the Special Commissioner in the matter of an individual collecting money by claiming that he had received permission to install a Panchaloha idol of Lord Ayyappa in Sabarimala.
The government clarified that the police have started an investigation regarding the fact that a native of Erode collected money by distributing pamphlets to install the idol.
Meanwhile, the High Court has directed the Special Commissioner to investigate and submit an additional report, including whether there was any money collection in the installation of the Ayyappa idol at the Annadana Mandapam and other places in Sabarimala.
The Devaswom Board has informed the court that it has issued a warning regarding the money collection related to the installation of the idol on the virtual queue platform as per the court's direction.
Subsequently, the High Court has adjourned the suo motu petition filed on the report of the Sabarimala Special Commissioner for further consideration.
Erode native Dr. E.K. Sahadeva started collecting money, claiming that the Devaswom Board had given permission to install the Panchaloha idol in Sabarimala. The leaflet distributed in Tamil Nadu had printed the bank account number, QR code and mobile number.
The Devaswom Board Secretary had also written to the Sabarimala Executive Officer stating that permission had been given to install the Panchaloha idol in the temple premises. However, the Devaswom Board verbally informed the court that no permission had been given to install the idol in the temple premises or to collect money.
Dr. E.K. Sahadevan, who is also the chairman of Lotus Multi-Specialty Hospital in Erode, Tamil Nadu, had started a campaign to collect money by falsely claiming that he had received permission from the Kerala government and the Devaswom Board to install the idol in the Sabarimala temple premises. He claimed that he had received permission to install a two feet tall, 108-kilogram Panchaloha idol worth Rs 9 lakh for worship in Sabarimala.