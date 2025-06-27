The Journey Of a Rajasthan Engineer-Turned-Entrepreneur Showcases the MSMEs Role in Driving Growth

Jaipur: Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Day is celebrated every year on 27 June to recognize the importance and contribution of this vital sector in promoting growth of a country like India.

The Narendra Modi government has recognized the MSMEs as the engine of economic growth and the country today has a total of about over 6 crore MSME units, according to official estimates.

The theme of MSME Day 2025 is "Connecting Business-Entrepreneurs for MSMEs." Even as industry leaders came together today to explore ways to connect MSMEs with essential resources such as finance, technology, skills and access to markets, Rajasthan assumes a special significance.

It is here that Rajasthan's MSMEs are playing a critical role in the state’s industrial growth as well as in generating employment opportunities.

But no discussion on MSMEs is complete without introducing Digvijay Dhabriya of Jaipur, who 35 years ago had set an example as to what MSMEs could achieve. With just four workers and a hard earned Rs. 3 lakh as corpus fund and an indomitable spirit, Digvijay Dhabriya started the business of PVC i.e. "Polyvinyl Chloride.”

The unit today employs more than thousand people and the Polyvinyl items made by him are being supplied to more than 30 countries including China. His enterprise is worth over Rs. 100 crores according to latest estimates.

Father's love for Trees was an inspiration:

Dhabriya ‘s initiative was an outcome of his father’s concern for the environment. A professor, Dhabriya’s father taught him right from the childhood the importance of saving trees. Dhabriya estimate that the PVC items he manufactures saves more than 10 lakh trees from being cut every year.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Digvijay Dhabriya elaborates that he comes from a teacher family. He says that his teacher father taught him about saving trees since childhood.

“But I was always eager to start my own business. After completing my mechanical engineering from MBB Engineering College, Jodhpur in 1989 and then masters from Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology, Chennai, I got a job in Bajaj Industries in Aurangabad. In 1992, I registered Dhabriya Agglomerates Company and in October 1995, I started making PVC doors,” recalls Dhabriya.

Digvijay says that people have a fancy for wooden furniture and they use wood in home and office. But in his house every furniture is made of PVC. The special thing about PVC is that it is 100% recyclable. It is 50% cheaper than wooden furniture. Furniture made of PVC does not burn in fire, does not rot in water, does not get attacked by termites. His environment friendly initiative has been recognized by the National and State Governments many times.

The Journey of 35 years:

Recollecting his journey of long 35 years, he said that in 1994, the Rajasthan government had started a scheme to help mechanical engineers set up industries in the state. A plot of 1,000 square meters was allotted to him at a cost of Rs 2 lakh by the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation.

The Rajasthan Financial Corporation also granted a loan of Rs. 12 lakh for setting up the factory. It took about a year before the factory in Jaipur started commercial operations in October 1995. This was also the time when the demand for durable waterproof polymer doors was increasing, says Dhabriya and the industry was ready to take advantage.

“The challenge was big, but we succeeded. Today our furniture is reaching more than 30 countries including China. Dhabriya says that if MSMEs are given adequate support, they have the potential to transform economies,” he says.

According to Rajasthan government records, the MSMEs sector in the state contributes the state's GDP’s 25 percent. There are 21 lakh registered MSME units in the state, which employ 92 lakh people, which is about 40 percent more than the state government departments and institutions. Major MSME sectors of the state are - Textile, Handicraft, Gems-Jewellery, Agro Based Industry, Stone Industry, Mining Based Industry.