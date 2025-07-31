The Inspiring Story Of The Deaf & Speechless Arora Family: More Than Words

Hisar: Arora family from Patel Nagar, Hisar, is an extraordinary example of human resilience in the face of acute adversity.

This extraordinary family, where both parents and children are deaf and speechless, has not just overcome their physical limitations but has chartered a course to happiness and success in life.

They have been an inspiration to many. Vijay Arora, the family head, despite being only a fifth-pass and working as a tailor, shows how determination can lead to a fulfilling life and proving that limitations don't define potential.

Their journey culminated in a memorable visit to the Rashtrapati Bhawan, where their deaf daughter's achievements were recognized by President Draupadi Murmu, a heartfelt tribute to their unwavering spirit of resilience.

Vijay Arora, has been deaf and dumb since childhood. His wife and children are also deaf. He is a fifth pass and works as a tailor. The Arora family did not give up on life and conquering their weaknesses, they are living a happy life. They are a motivational story for others.

As the entire family is deaf and speechless, they resort to signs and gestures to communicate with each other and now they can easily connect and understand each other’s language.

Vijay’s wife is a house maker and both their children also stay at home. Vijay goes to his tailoring shop every day but if there is a need at home for something to be brought over, they resort to video calling and communicating the need through gestures and body language.

Unique doorbell of a deaf and dumb family:

Having realised their limitations, the family has modified the doorbell of their house and have installed colourful lights in all the rooms which are connected to the doorbell. As soon as someone rings the doorbell, colourful lights start blinking in the rooms and they get to know that someone is at the door. They immediately rush and open the door.

The President has given awards to daughter Janvi:

When the ETV Bharat team visited the house of Vijay, it found that smiles of happiness distinguishes the family from others. Smiles are written on the faces of all four. President Draupadi Murmu has given an award to the daughter of the family, Janvi for her excellent performance in painting and chess. Despite being challenged, Janvi made her mark at the national level in painting and chess. She has won awards and medals in various categories. The medals and awards decorate the house.

Both the children also run a YouTube channel:

Both the children of the family study in the Anaj Mandi deaf and dumb school. Both the children are fond of painting and playing chess. Both also run their own YouTube channel in the name of Saral and Janvi. Janvi wants to become a TV anchor who will read bulletins for the deaf and dumb people when she grows up. Saral is good at racing and he wants to make a career in racing.

Vijay Arora works as a tailor:

Vijay Arora's father Rajkumar Arora is a retired employee from a government job and he can speak. Rajkumar told ETV Bharat that of his five children only Vijay was deaf and speechless. Doing tailoring work Vijay said that he wanted to marry a girl who is also deaf and dumb so that they can understand each other. However, when they had children, both Janvi and Saral were also deaf and dumb by birth.

“But we have no regrets for this. We are rather proud,” said Rajkumar. He said that Janvi received an award from the President at the age of 13. She has also won many chess competitions. She has been an extraordinary girl, Rajkumar said with pride in his eyes. She has achieved many things which normal children could not do.