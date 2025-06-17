The Impact Of Possible Blockade Of The Strait Of Hormuz

Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing Iran-Israel war, Tehran is threatening to close the Strait of Hormuz, a move that could spell trouble for India.

What is the Strait of Hormuz?

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Oman and Iran, connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. The Strait of Hormuz is the world's most important oil chokepoint because large volumes of oil flow through the strait. The Strait of Hormuz is almost 161 kilometres long and 33 km wide at its narrowest point, with the shipping lane just three km wide in either direction.

The strategic waterway is the world’s most important oil transit chokepoint as military hostilities between Iran and Israel are at its worst. This isn’t the first time that Iran has threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz for traffic in retaliation, which, in turn, could restrict trade and impact global oil prices.

The importance of Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz sees roughly 20 million barrels per day of oil, and oil products shipments. In fact, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) stated that the oil flow through the Strait of Hormuz averaged 21 million barrels per day in 2022, roughly 21 per cent of the global crude trade. Opec members Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Iraq export most of their crude via the strait, mainly to Asia.Additionally, one-third of the world’s liquified natural gas LNG passes through the route.The importance of the strait can be gauged by many even calling it the oil artery of the world.

(Top to Bottom) USS Sioux City (LCS 11) and coastal patrol ship USS Thunderbolt (PC 12) transiting the Strait of Hormuz, during a deployment to the US 5th Fleet area of operations. (AFP)

No alternative route to the strait of Hormuz

Attacking shipping lanes has long been used to apply pressure amid conflict. Since the outbreak of the war in Gaza, the Houthis in Yemen have been attacking ships around Bab al-Mandeb Strait, the entryway into the Red Sea on the other side of the Arabian Peninsula. While the Houthi campaign has affected global commerce, ships can avoid the Red Sea by sailing around Africa – a longer but safer journey. However, there is no way to ship anything by sea out of the Gulf without going through Hormuz.

Possible Global impact of Blockade

Any inability for oil to traverse this major chokepoint, even temporarily, could significantly drive up global energy prices, inflate shipping costs, and cause substantial supply delays.

Energy experts speaking to Reuters have said that any blockade or significant disruption could push oil prices “far above $100 a barrel”.

have said that any blockade or significant disruption could push oil prices “far above $100 a barrel”. Experts suggest any such closure would drastically restrict trade and impact worldwide oil prices.

Even countries that do not import petrol from Gulf countries would be affected if the strait were to be closed because a major drop in supply would spike the price per barrel on the global market.

Impact on Israel

Israel is the one country in the region that would face no direct consequences from a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. According to Arab News, all of the Jewish nation’s estimated consumption of 220,000 barrels of crude a day comes via the Mediterranean, from countries including Azerbaijan (exported via the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline, which runs through Turkey to the eastern Mediterranean), the US, Brazil, Gabon and Nigeria.

Can Iran affect blockade of Hormuz strait?

Iran has issued similar threats in the past—including during the Trump-era nuclear tensions—but never followed through. “They’ve used the threat for leverage, not action,” one shipping analyst noted.

As per UN law, countries can exercise control up to 12 nautical miles (13.8 miles) from their coastline, which means that at its narrowest point, the strait and its shipping lanes lie entirely within Iran and Oman’s territorial waters.

There are several reasons for Iran not going for a full-scale shutdown even if it is threatening to do so in theory.

The presence of US Fifth fleet

The U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet, along with UK and French allies, patrols the waterway. A full blockade would likely trigger Western military response.

The China factor

First of all, Iran and China have good relations. China is the number one importer of oil and accounts for around three-quarters of Iran’s oil exports. If the Strait of Hormuz is closed, shipments to China will be affected.

Economic costs on Iran

It will be economically devastating for Iran as it will surge prices, leading to regime instability. Iran is already facing a lot of internal conflict. Any step that can lead to economic displeasure among the people will lead to catastrophic results for the regime.

Oman factor: Most of the Strait of Hormuz is located in Oman and is wide enough that a full closure would be nearly impossible. While vessels certainly pass through Iranian waters, alternative routes through Oman and the United Arab Emirates are available.

Littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11) transiting the Strait of Hormuz, during its deployment to the US 5th Fleet area of operations. (AFP)

Previous Occasions When Iran Threatened To Block Strait Of Hormuz

Iran has threatened to block the Strait of Hormuz on several occasions over the years, including in January 2012 in retaliation for US and European sanctions, but has never fully executed such a move.

During the Iran-Iraq conflict between 1980 and 1988, which killed hundreds of thousands on both sides, both countries targeted commercial vessels in the Gulf in what became known as the Tanker War, but Hormuz was never completely closed.

In 2019, four ships were attacked near the strait off the coast of Fujairah, UAE, amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States during Donald Trump’s first presidency.Washington blamed Tehran for the incident, but Iran denied the allegations.

In April 2024, Iranian armed forces seized a container ship near the Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions across the region after a deadly Israeli attack on Iran’s consulate in Damascus, Syria.

Impact On India