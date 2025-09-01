Forgotten In India, Revered In Asia: The Enduring Legacy Of Bodhi Dharma

By Subhash Dayalan & P. ​​Ashok Kumar

Until a decade ago, the name Bodhidharma would not have meant anything to most Indians. In fact, the first time many heard the name was in 2011 with the Tamil movie 7 Aum Arivu, which was a fictionalized dramatization of his life. Outside India, however, his legacy never needed reviving. In China, Japan, Korea, and even Taiwan, Bodhidharma has long been venerated as a spiritual master and a guru.

The contrast between how he's forgotten in India versus how he is revered in Asia came into focus with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Japan on August 29. At the Darumaji Temple in Japan, its head priest Seishei Hiroshe gifted Modi a 'Dharma Doll', a red figurine with no arms or legs. A household object used for prayers in Japan, this doll represents something deeper: Bodhidharma, the monk who meditated so long and so still that his body wasted away, leaving only his spiritual resolve.

A Prince Who Renounced Power

History traces him back to Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu. Born in the 5th century CE as the third son of Pallava king Simhavarman, he walked away from privilege, converted to Buddhism, and trained in yoga, meditation, martial arts, and medicine. In 526 CE, he left for China.

Chinese accounts place him in Nanjing, where he meditated facing a wall for years. Later, his teachings evolved into Chan Buddhism, which came to be known as Zen Buddhism in Japan. He is also credited with introducing martial arts at the Shaolin Monastery, the practices that eventually turned into the world-famous Shaolin Kung Fu. His influence extended to medicine, too, as Chinese records credit him with passing on Indian systems of natural healing.

Revered Abroad, Neglected at Home

Walk through Chinese or Japanese cities today, and Bodhidharma’s image towers over temples and monasteries, some statues rising 100 or even 200 feet high. In Kanchipuram, where he was born, the story is painfully different.

When the ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu team travelled there, they found little to suggest his presence. No museums, no plaques, not even portraits. Only a six-foot statue tucked inside a small Buddha Vihar on Vaiyavur Road, built just ten years ago.

A view of the Bodhi Dharma statue in Kanchipuram. (ETV Bharat)

Thirunavukkarasu, the head of the monastery, admitted how fragile that memory is, saying, "Bodhi Dharma was born in Kanchipuram and he lived here till 526 AD. Kanchipuram was once the capital of Buddhism, but in the religious destruction that happened over the centuries, Buddhism has disappeared from here completely. Along with this, the history of Bodhi Dharma also vanished from here. In fact, there were no portraits or statues of Bodhi Dharma in Kanchipuram. We had to go to Taiwan to bring an image of his supposed likeness to sculpt the statue here. In countries like Taiwan, Thailand, China, Japan, and Korea, there are giant statues of Bodhi Dharma."

Despite the silence in Tamil Nadu, the record elsewhere is clear. Chinese, Japanese, and Taiwanese historians have written of Bodhidharma as a monk from Kanchipuram. They describe how he taught meditation, healing, and self-discipline, and how his methods shaped generations of practice.

The irony is difficult to miss. Asia still celebrates Bodhidharma as a saint, teacher, and even god. But in the town of his birth, his trail has all but vanished. Researchers often point to centuries of religious upheaval for erasing those traces. Yet for many, it remains a painful example of how a global icon was forgotten in the very place that produced him.

