ETV Bharat / bharat

The Golden Quran Of Farangi Mahal: A 340-Year-Old Testament Of Enduring Faith In Lucknow

Lucknow: In the historic streets and mansions of Lucknow, the city of Nawabs, history still breathes. A unique Quran, 340 years old and written in gold ink, is carefully preserved in the Farangi Mahal. This monument, where the light of knowledge once spread, also bore witness to the struggle for culture, education, and freedom.

Farangi Mahal is situated between Victoria Road and Chowk in Lucknow. Its name, 'Farangi' meaning 'foreigner,' was given because its first owner was a Frenchman named Neil. He lived there with other French merchants during the reign of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Later it came under the possession of Aurangzeb's advisor Mullah Asad bin Qutub Shaheed and his brother Mullah Asad bin Qutubuddin Shaheed.

Both the brothers transformed it into a grand Islamic institution, which was often compared to Cambridge and Oxford University of England. Mahatma Gandhi also spent some days in Farangi Mahal. The room where he stayed has been dedicated to his memory. Farangi Mahal has played an important role in the preservation and growth of Islamic culture and traditions in India.

Golden Quran in Farangi Mahal

Mufti Abul Urfan Farangi Mahali, a resident of Farangi Mahal, possesses this holy book. Every verse of this 744-page, 30-para Quran is written with gold ink. Its edges are adorned with beautiful carvings of golden flowers.

The Mufti states that while the Quran has attracted bids for millions, it is more than just a book—it is a sacred trust. "Forget selling it, we avoid even touching it so that its letters do not get erased," he says. Researchers and foreigners frequently visit to see it.

Mufti Abul Urfan explains that the Quran is not merely a manuscript but a symbol of the era when kings and nobles patronized the writing of scholarly books with gold and silver. This was the same period when Mulla Nizamuddin came to Lucknow on the orders of Aurangzeb Alamgir and laid the foundation for scholarly pursuits in the city, commissioning this golden Quran.