Duplicate Voter ID Issue Resolved, Says Election Commission Official

By Santu Das

New Delhi: In a move aimed at bolstering the electoral process and enhancing citizen services, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced about 20 initiatives within the last three months. These efforts include resolving duplicate voter Identity Card (ID) numbers, issuing standardised IDs for election officials, providing mobile phone deposit facilities at polling stations, and streamlining campaign regulations.

Notably, these initiatives by the ECI come ahead of the Assembly elections in Bihar, likely to be held at the end of this year, and the 2026 Assembly polls in various states, including Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

Highlighting the initiatives taken by the ECI, a senior official told ETV Bharat, "All these 20 initiatives have been taken approximately in 90 days since the new Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar took charge. Our main priority is to further strengthen the democracy at the grassroots and mitigate the issues of voters by providing them with better facilities."

The senior ECI official said all the initiatives are also aimed at bringing in more transparency in the electoral process through active participation of all stakeholders and the public.

Citing mobile deposit facilities for voters outside the polling station and rationalising norms for canvassing, the senior official said these initiatives were taken to address the problems faced by voters on polling day.

The ECI has written to the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of all the states and Union Territories (UTs) directing them to inform all District Election Officers (DEOs), Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and other concerned officials regarding its latest two initiatives.

Citing the issue of similar Electors Photo Identification Card (EPIC) numbers, the senior ECI official said the issue was taken as a matter of priority and resolved "this nearly 20-year-old legacy issue of similar EPIC numbers," which got "erroneously" issued to genuine electors.

Previously, Congress and several other Opposition parties had raised the issue of duplication in EPIC numbers. Elaborating on the initiatives, the senior poll panel official said the maximum number of voters at a polling station has been restricted to 1,200, and additional polling booths will be set up.

Voter information slips will be made more voter-friendly. The serial number will now be displayed more prominently.