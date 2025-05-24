Duplicate Voter ID Issue Resolved, Says Election Commission Official

By Santu Das
New Delhi: In a move aimed at bolstering the electoral process and enhancing citizen services, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced about 20 initiatives within the last three months. These efforts include resolving duplicate voter Identity Card (ID) numbers, issuing standardised IDs for election officials, providing mobile phone deposit facilities at polling stations, and streamlining campaign regulations.
Notably, these initiatives by the ECI come ahead of the Assembly elections in Bihar, likely to be held at the end of this year, and the 2026 Assembly polls in various states, including Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.
Highlighting the initiatives taken by the ECI, a senior official told ETV Bharat, "All these 20 initiatives have been taken approximately in 90 days since the new Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar took charge. Our main priority is to further strengthen the democracy at the grassroots and mitigate the issues of voters by providing them with better facilities."
The senior ECI official said all the initiatives are also aimed at bringing in more transparency in the electoral process through active participation of all stakeholders and the public.
Citing mobile deposit facilities for voters outside the polling station and rationalising norms for canvassing, the senior official said these initiatives were taken to address the problems faced by voters on polling day.
The ECI has written to the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of all the states and Union Territories (UTs) directing them to inform all District Election Officers (DEOs), Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and other concerned officials regarding its latest two initiatives.
Citing the issue of similar Electors Photo Identification Card (EPIC) numbers, the senior ECI official said the issue was taken as a matter of priority and resolved "this nearly 20-year-old legacy issue of similar EPIC numbers," which got "erroneously" issued to genuine electors.
Previously, Congress and several other Opposition parties had raised the issue of duplication in EPIC numbers. Elaborating on the initiatives, the senior poll panel official said the maximum number of voters at a polling station has been restricted to 1,200, and additional polling booths will be set up.
Voter information slips will be made more voter-friendly. The serial number will now be displayed more prominently.
For election functionaries, the senior ECI official said, "Capacity building programmes are being organised at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), New Delhi. More than 3,000 Booth Level Supervisors have already been trained. Over one lakh BLO Supervisors to be trained in the next few years."
Among other initiatives, the senior poll panel official said, "Pan-India all-party meetings are being conducted at the CEO/DEO/ERO level. A total of 4,719 meetings have been held so far. More than 28,000 representatives of political parties participated in these meetings."
The top brass of the ECI so far held meetings with the delegations from the BJP, AAP, CPI(M), BSP and National People's Party (NPP) to share their suggestions and concerns directly with them.
It is likely that the poll panel will take more initiatives to strengthen democracy and bring transparency into the electoral process.
Voters' views on the initiatives taken by the ECI:
Aksh Malhotra, a graduate student, under the Timarpur Assembly constituency in Delhi, told ETV Bharat, "Any initiatives taken for the betterment should be welcomed. As a voter, I feel over the years, different initiatives have been taken by the ECI to provide better facilities to the voters".
Recalling his experience of voting during the Delhi Assembly elections, held earlier this year, "I didn't carry my mobile while I went to vote. But now, with a mobile deposit facility at polling stations, voters can carry their phones. This is a very good initiative."
Echoing similar sentiments, Rahul Kohli told ETV Bharat, "The voter should be provided better facilities. Providing a mobile deposit facility is a step in this direction."