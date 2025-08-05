'The Date He Chose To Erase Our Identity...': Satya Pal Malik Dies On Article 370 Abrogation Anniversary

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik, who oversaw the abrogation of Article 370 during his tenure in the erstwhile state, passed away at the age of 79 on Tuesday. He breathed his last at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi after a prolonged illness.

Malik, a seasoned politician who served as governor in four different states, held the top constitutional post in Jammu and Kashmir during one of the most consequential moments in its political history, the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, which ended the region’s special status. He was the last governor of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state.

His death came exactly six years to the day after the constitutional change, a coincidence not lost on political observers and many in the Valley.

“The same date he chose to erase our identity is the one that marked his own end. If that’s not poetic justice, what is?" Tanvir Sadiq, MLA Zadibal and senior NC leader said in a post on X.

Two days before Article 370 was abrogated, Malik had dismissed growing tension in the region. On August 3, 2019, amid rising troop deployment and fear among locals, Malik publicly downplayed speculation.

"It’s normal. Only rumour-mongering is going on. It’s a very routine thing here. If you sneeze at Lal Chowk, it becomes an explosion when it comes here. Unnecessary panic is being created by vested interests, especially some political parties,” he had told reporters in Srinagar.

His words, meant to calm nerves, are now remembered by many as part of a moment steeped in political ambiguity. Less than 48 hours later, on August 5, 2019, the Government of India made the historic announcement in Parliament, effectively abrogating Articles 370 and 35A, and downgrading the state into two Union Territories — Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Malik later claimed that he was asked to sign off on the abrogation recommendation in a late-night move. He said he received a phone call from the Union Home Ministry on the evening of August 4, instructing him to send a formal recommendation letter by the next morning.

"Since Jammu and Kashmir did not have an elected government at the time, I was told to send the letter recommending the removal of Articles 370 and 35A. I complied, but I knew what it meant," Malik revealed in an interview years later.

He had also told media that he was warned beforehand: "I was told that if Article 370 is removed, a thousand people could die."

Though no major violence followed the constitutional change, the region was placed under an unprecedented communication blackout, with internet and mobile services suspended and thousands detained, including mainstream political leaders.

Long before the abrogation of Article 370, Malik made headlines in November 2018 over an unusual political episode that came to be known as the “fax controversy.” On the evening of November 21 that year, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and People's Conference chief Sajad Lone both staked claim to form the government — one with support from the Congress and National Conference, the other allegedly backed by the BJP and 18 others.

Mehbooba attempted to send her letter of claim via fax to Raj Bhavan, but Malik’s office claimed the fax machine was not working. No physical copy was accepted either. Hours later, Malik dissolved the J&K Legislative Assembly, plunging the state into political uncertainty.

He later defended his decision, saying: “There were horse-trading attempts. I had credible information. I did what was in the interest of the state.”

The incident drew strong criticism from regional parties, who accused Malik of acting on behalf of the Centre to prevent a non-BJP alliance from taking shape. It also sowed the seeds of mistrust that would deepen in the lead-up to August 2019.

After his transfer from Jammu and Kashmir, Malik served briefly as Governor of Goa, before being moved to Meghalaya, his final posting before retirement. While still holding office, he began speaking out against the central government, especially after the Pulwama terror attack in 2019.

In a series of interviews, Malik claimed that there were serious intelligence failures before the Pulwama attack, and that he was instructed to stay silent.

"The CRPF had requested aircraft to move personnel. It was denied by the Home Ministry. That day, over 40 of our jawans were martyred. I raised questions and was told not to speak,” he had said.

He also claimed that he was offered a Rs 300 crore bribe to clear files related to the Kiru Hydroelectric Project in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I was told the deal was fixed. I refused. Later, the CBI called me, and I gave them all the details,” he had said.

These allegations brought him under the scanner of central agencies. In 2023 and 2024, the CBI conducted multiple raids and questioned Malik in connection with the case, but he remained defiant, calling the investigations “a vendetta” for speaking the truth.

Satya Pal Malik’s political journey was long and varied, from being a socialist MP in the Rajya Sabha in the 1980s to aligning with the BJP in later years.